Your daily horoscope: October 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday means you can and you must throw off whatever restraints have been holding you back and really go for it creatively over the coming 12 months. Aim for the stars, and try not to look surprised when you reach them!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your mind will come alive again today after a rather lengthy period in which you seemed to be lost in a mental fog. Don’t jump at the first idea that comes into your brain though. Give yourself time to see all possibilities and opportunities.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The line between what you want to say and what society says you are allowed to say seems to be shrinking by the day, and you must fight against it. You are entitled to express your opinions – in fact you have a duty to do so!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will start the week on inspired form as both Mercury, your ruler, and Jupiter, planet of success, move in your favour again. You need to remember though that Jupiter can be the planet of excess as well – so keep your enthusiasms under control.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You won’t be able to back out of an emotional commitment of some kind so put the thought of doing so out of your mind. The onus is on you to make it work, and the best way to do that is to convince yourself you want it to work.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An apparently trivial piece of information could have far-reaching consequences today, so be careful what you do with it. It might be best to keep what you know to yourself for the time being. Do others really need to know? Probably not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Certain people may try to persuade you today that it’s wrong to want to be rich and successful but you must not listen to them. If your roles were reversed it’s a racing certainty they would go all out for glory themselves – so why shouldn’t you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The only way you are going to resolve a problem is by approaching it from a different angle. The old ways are not always the best and now that mind planet Mercury is moving in your favour again you are free to experiment with new ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The facts of a situation may not be in doubt but a lot still depends on how you, and other people, choose to interpret those facts. Remember, where you make your stand results, to a large extent, in what kind of picture you get to see.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t make threats unless you are willing and able to carry them out. The planets warn that while you may have successfully bluffed your way through certain situations in recent weeks others are now wise to your ways, so be smart and tone down your act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Success out there in the world at large is something worth aiming for but other things are important too, not least whether you feel peaceful and contented on the inside. What is your philosophy of life? Do you even have one? Give those questions some thought today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your ability to see things that other people have missed will put you in a good position when it comes to negotiating on both a personal and a professional level. There is nothing immoral about using what you know to get a better deal for yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A more open-minded approach to people whose ways of thinking and ways of living are at odds with your own will do wonders today, both for you and for them. Don’t be surprised to discover that you have more in common than what keeps you apart.

