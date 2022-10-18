Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Have faith in your own abilities this year. Some people will call into question whether you are up to the job but don’t let that get to you. They know they can’t compete with you, that’s why they are trying to plant seeds of doubt in your mind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruling planet, is moving through one of the more open areas of your chart at the moment, making you even more dynamic and adventurous than you were before. The next few days will be hugely exciting for you, especially romantically.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to be the life and soul of the party if you don’t feel like it. Find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts and try to make sense of what’s going on in the world around you – and inside your head.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means be assertive today but stop short of outright aggression, because if you go too far you could find yourself up against someone who is superior to you on every level. Stay calm and, above all, be aware of your natural limits.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is a simple fact of life that you get on well with some people but can’t stand the sight of other people. There is nothing wrong with that and it might even save you from harm today. Avoid anyone you don’t like the look of.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As usual you are a law unto yourself and will only do what interests you personally, even if other people say you are being selfish or stupid. Maybe you are but this is one of those days when independence of action is of far more importance to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must not take seriously any rumors you might hear over the next 24 hours. Almost certainly there is no factual basis to them and even if there is it is not to your advantage to get personally involved. Keep a safe distance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be too outspoken today, especially when dealing with people you think of as rivals and competitors. If they can find even one little thing out of place in what you say they won’t hesitate to take advantage of it, at your expense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be exceptionally busy at the moment but you must still put aside some time for making plans. The sun’s move into your sign on the 23rd will be like a starting gun that sets you off on a brand new race. Be ready to move fast!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The tempo of life has picked up a lot recently and isn’t about to ease off any time soon. Can you stand the pace? Of course you can. Sagittarius is a sign that thrives on challenge and risk and you’ll get your share of both today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more someone tries to persuade you to do something you don’t feel is right the more you must refuse to play ball. Despite what they might say you are under no obligation to help out. It’s their problem and they must solve it themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everything seems to be moving at twice its natural speed at the moment but the good news is you will have no problems keeping up. The pace of life will ease off a bit soon, but for now just keep going and stay ahead of the pack.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your momentum is such that you probably could not change direction even if you wanted to. By the time the sun moves in your favurr on the 23rd you will have arrived at your destination and be ready to start on a brand new journey.

