Your daily horoscope: October 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday will sharpen your mind and help you see through the fog of disinformation that certain people have been trying to spread. If you have a talent for writing or speaking you could find yourself in a leadership position.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You’ve had a few setbacks of late but there is no reason to feel sorry for yourself. Ultimately we get out of life what we choose to put in, so be positive and look forward rather than back. Your luck is about to change very much for the better.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anything you set your heart on this weekend can be yours – if you are prepared to make whatever sacrifices are required. That might sound a bit worrying but compared to some of the sacrifices you have already made in your life these should be easy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have gone out of your way to help other people, and what thanks have you got? None at all. So forget about them for a while and look out for number one. What is it that you want out of life more than anything else? So go get it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Start thinking about how you can expand your horizons, even if to begin with you don’t go very far at all. The important thing is that you are on the move and allowing your sense of adventure to come through. Who knows where it will take you!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been hugely ambitious of late but don’t seem to have much to show for your efforts. Maybe that’s because you have been trying to do too many things at the same time. Focus on your number one aim this weekend. Give it your all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s okay to dream big but the bigger your dream the more you need to be aware of the efforts and sacrifices you will have to make to take you from where you are now to where you most want to be. It’s time to get real Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t lack for reasons to smile this weekend but is everyone around you smiling too? If there are a few glum faces to be seen you must make it your aim to cheer them up. You have more than enough good cheer and positivity for everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be the sort who tends to keep your distance from people you don’t know very well but at some stage today you will get an opportunity to open up and reveal your hopes and fears – and you must take it. Break down emotional barriers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The breakthrough you have been dreaming of is now very close at hand and if you have the determination to last the course you are on there could be some good news this weekend. Never doubt you have what it takes – you have much more than most.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Despite one or two setbacks in recent weeks this has been a positive phase for you and what occurs over the next 48 hours will hammer home the fact that you are well on your way to being accepted as some sort of guru or expert. Well done!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You enjoy facing challenges but that does not mean you have to seek them out. Even an Aquarius needs a break once in a while and if you are feeling low this weekend then back off a bit. You don’t have to constantly move at top speed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Partnerships and relationships are under excellent stars, and no matter what disputes or differences of opinion there may have been in recent weeks it will be smiles aplenty from here on in. Next time, try not to take life quite so seriously.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com