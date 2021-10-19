Your daily horoscope: October 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars in your sign links with Jupiter on your birthday this year, so you won’t lack for either energy or self-belief. Just make sure you channel them in positive directions. Be creative by all means but don’t think you need to be destructive too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more someone complains that they never get the breaks the more distance you must put between you. The last thing you need now is to have to listen to people who moan and groan about just about everything. Can’t they see that life is a joy?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you get the chance to make a difference today you must take it, not only because it will help other people but because it will help you as well. If it is in your power to right a wrong there can be no excuse for not doing so.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget about duties and chores and routines and resolve to have a good time today. With Mars and Jupiter joining forces across two of the very best areas of your chart this is the sort of day when even the most outrageous dreams can easily come true.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you back your hunches today you will either make a lot of money or impress the kind of people who can send opportunities to make a lot of money your way in the future. Show them how decisive and dynamic you can be. They’ll be impressed!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You probably won’t be too choosy about what company you keep over the next 24 hours but that’s okay. You are in one of those moods when the entire world is your friend and no one, but no one, will be able to resist your lust for life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your money situation looks like it could be heading in the right direction again, so stick with what you are doing and don’t be tempted to splash out on things you don’t really need over the next few days. And don’t buy stuff for other people either.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s Mars-Jupiter link will make it easy for you to resolve a long-term issue that has been giving you no end of sleepless nights. No doubt the solution will be obvious once you see it but don’t waste time mentally kicking yourself – just act!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are certainly under some pressure at the moment but you are also the sort of person who uses pressure to push yourself and those around on to higher levels. You are rarely satisfied with what you’ve achieved, that’s why you are one of life’s winners.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone who has been holding you back from fulfilling your potential no longer has a hold over you, so let them know that your association is at an end and that from here on in you will be doing your own thing. They won’t like it – but you will!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may feel the urge to take chances today but is that really such a good idea? The approaching full moon warns there may be something you have missed, something that could not only slow you down but maybe lose you money as well. Tread carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friendships of all kinds are under good stars at the moment and the more you make an effort to get out into the world the more you will enjoy yourself. You need to remember though that old attachments are just as important as new ones.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a backlog of jobs you never quite got round to finishing, but now you must. If you don’t get them out of the way today you could experience a bumpy ride tomorrow – and if others experience it too they will blame you for it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com