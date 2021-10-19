 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Horoscopes

Subscribe$1.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: October 19

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars in your sign links with Jupiter on your birthday this year, so you won’t lack for either energy or self-belief. Just make sure you channel them in positive directions. Be creative by all means but don’t think you need to be destructive too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more someone complains that they never get the breaks the more distance you must put between you. The last thing you need now is to have to listen to people who moan and groan about just about everything. Can’t they see that life is a joy?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you get the chance to make a difference today you must take it, not only because it will help other people but because it will help you as well. If it is in your power to right a wrong there can be no excuse for not doing so.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget about duties and chores and routines and resolve to have a good time today. With Mars and Jupiter joining forces across two of the very best areas of your chart this is the sort of day when even the most outrageous dreams can easily come true.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you back your hunches today you will either make a lot of money or impress the kind of people who can send opportunities to make a lot of money your way in the future. Show them how decisive and dynamic you can be. They’ll be impressed!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You probably won’t be too choosy about what company you keep over the next 24 hours but that’s okay. You are in one of those moods when the entire world is your friend and no one, but no one, will be able to resist your lust for life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your money situation looks like it could be heading in the right direction again, so stick with what you are doing and don’t be tempted to splash out on things you don’t really need over the next few days. And don’t buy stuff for other people either.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s Mars-Jupiter link will make it easy for you to resolve a long-term issue that has been giving you no end of sleepless nights. No doubt the solution will be obvious once you see it but don’t waste time mentally kicking yourself – just act!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are certainly under some pressure at the moment but you are also the sort of person who uses pressure to push yourself and those around on to higher levels. You are rarely satisfied with what you’ve achieved, that’s why you are one of life’s winners.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone who has been holding you back from fulfilling your potential no longer has a hold over you, so let them know that your association is at an end and that from here on in you will be doing your own thing. They won’t like it – but you will!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may feel the urge to take chances today but is that really such a good idea? The approaching full moon warns there may be something you have missed, something that could not only slow you down but maybe lose you money as well. Tread carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friendships of all kinds are under good stars at the moment and the more you make an effort to get out into the world the more you will enjoy yourself. You need to remember though that old attachments are just as important as new ones.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a backlog of jobs you never quite got round to finishing, but now you must. If you don’t get them out of the way today you could experience a bumpy ride tomorrow – and if others experience it too they will blame you for it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies