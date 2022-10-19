Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Affairs of the heart are under excellent stars on your birthday, so on a personal level you have lots to look forward to, but as power planet Pluto is equally strong you may have to make some tough calls on the work front. Don’t mix business with pleasure!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is potentially one of the best days of the year for romance as Mars, your ruler, links well with Venus, planet of love. You won’t have to turn on the charm too much as your natural animal magnetism will do most of the work for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A work or career matter has dragged on too long and if you don’t make a decision about it today it could be taken out of your hands. If that happens the chances are big that you won’t enjoy the consequences. It’s time to be resolute Taurus.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet while out and about today will become a very good friend and it’s quite possible your relationship will develop into something deeper than friendship later on. It seems you are on the same wavelength emotionally and spiritually.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is one of those days when it may be better to back away from a fight even if you believe you can win. The sun at odds with power planet Pluto warns there might be something you have overlooked, something that gives your opponent an advantage.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you are more likely to be successful, especially on the work front, if you don’t push too hard. Go with the flow and don’t sweat it if you have to make a detour or two before you reach your destination.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may annoy you today that people with less nimble brains seem to be taking an age to make up their minds about something important but that’s just the way it is. There is no point losing your temper with them because they can’t think any faster.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, aligned with Mars, planet of ego, means you believe you can do as you please and get away with it. Maybe you can, but why risk annoying people when you can just as easily persuade them to join your adventure? The more the merrier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be times today when it feels as if you are the only person in the world who does not know what is going on, but is that such a bad thing? Let others worry about what is right and what is wrong. They won’t change anything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Let friends and family members know what you are planning and where you are heading, then invite them to join the trip. Today’s Venus-Mars link means you can earn some serious merit points by getting other people involved in your plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign links with the sun in the career area of your chart today, so it’s likely there will be a power struggle that you may not be able to avoid. You may not want to choose a side but on this occasion you have no choice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s Venus-Mars link cuts across the two most dynamic angles of your chart, so if you want to make a success of a creative endeavour now is the time to give it your best shot. You may be surprised how receptive people are to your ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone pulls rank on you today don’t try to fight them, just do what they ask of you and make the best possible job of it. Chances are they will put a tick by your name and line up something more rewarding for you in the future.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com