Your daily horoscope: October 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s good that you are aware of the needs of those around you but you must not let them take over your life. You have needs too and your main task for the coming year must be to meet those needs in whatever ways you can. Put yourself first.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you need to get used to the idea of loved ones having more of a say in your affairs than you would like. In the fullness of time you will thank them for their input. For now, just put up with it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You still have a backlog of tasks to complete and the sooner you get started on them the sooner you will be finished. The sun in the work area of your chart will boost your enthusiasm, but it also warns you must not burn yourself out.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in Libra at this time of year makes all things possible, at least for you, so stop feeling sorry for yourself and start putting your ideas into effect. Forget about what went wrong in the past because you will make up for it in the future.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You should find it quite easy to let loved ones know how you feel today. Cancer may be a sensitive and secretive sign but that is not an excuse to keep your emotions bottled up inside you. Don’t be afraid to discuss your fears.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would be a mistake to turn down a social invitation merely because you have so much work on the go at the moment. You can quite easily make room for fun activities today, simply by rearranging your schedule. You’re doing too much as it is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You instinctively know that you need to get serious about your cash-flow situation but you are not sure how to go about it. Today’s events will point you in the right direction and after that all you have to do is learn to spend less. Easy, right?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in your sign means you should now be cruising along life’s highway in top gear. Do only what comes easy to you and don’t worry if other people say you are neglecting issues that are important – because they’re not remotely important to you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be your usual happy-go-lucky self at the moment but that’s okay. At this time of year more than most you have a tendency to retreat inside yourself and ponder the meaning of your existence. And yes, there is a meaning – so think hard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may appear to be set in your ways but you will surprise quite a few people now by how easily you adapt to changing circumstances. But don’t think you HAVE to adapt. It’s your life and your choice – and you must live with the consequences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Act as if important people are watching your every move, because it’s quite likely that they are. The sun in the area of your chart that governs your reputation warns that everything you say and do must add to your status, not diminish it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your fellow Air sign of Libra at this time of year means you feel more alive and more adventurous than usual. If you fancy a short break, or even a longer vacation, now is the time to take it, or at least to start making plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you have been living in fantasy land these past few weeks and need to be a bit more realistic about your aims and ambitions. Don’t listen to what others tell you, listen to your own heart and head. The guidance you need comes from within.

