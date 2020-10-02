Your daily horoscope: October 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A secret fascination with a person, an idea or even a belief will inspire you to reach out and make contacts that are more than just superficial. It will delight you to realize that there are people in the world who share your outlook and aspirations.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you think your latest idea is so brilliant that everyone will applaud you and tell you what a genius you are, you may be disappointed. Yes, it’s a pretty good idea, but is it truly a great idea? Stand back and look at it with a little less ego.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your mood will lighten considerably today and over the weekend and it’s quite likely it will have something to do with your love life. As Venus moves into one of the best areas of your chart you won’t be shy about romancing the object of your affection.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You could get a bit emotional today without really knowing why. It’s quite likely though that any tears you shed will be happy tears rather than sad tears, and that’s a good thing. There is no shame in showing the tender side of your nature.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you say over the next 24 hours could have the kind of effects that are hard to imagine, so police yours words carefully and try to make everything you say positive, even when it would be so much easier to be negative. Remember, words have consequences.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have overspent in recent weeks then you might regret it today when you find there are things you want to purchase but you can no longer afford it. Don’t be tempted to take out a loan or put it all on a credit card. Just buy less, for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Venus moves into your sign today your mood will brighten and you will feel at one with the world again – well, okay, maybe not all of it but certainly the parts that count. You may be a thinker by nature but for now let your feelings guide you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Ignore people who are critical of what you are doing. Shut them out of your consciousness. Pretend they don’t exist. There is no reason why you should take any notice of what they say to you, so believe in yourself and keep doing what you are doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make time for your friends today and over the weekend and do things together that you may not have had the chance to do for quite a while. Put recent upsets and upheavals out of your mind and just enjoy being with people whose company uplifts you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you dream about moving up in the world, of improving your status on the work front, now is the time to make contact with people who can help you. What you know is always important but sometimes, like now, who you know matters more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some of the restrictions you have been laboring under lately will ease over the next few days and it will feel as if a great weight has been lifted from your shoulders. You will also find it easier to move around physically, which will cheer you up no end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stick to the facts when dealing with anything to do with money. And avoid wishful thinking at all costs. The planets warn if you pretend that your financial situation is better than it really is you could end up even deeper in the red than before.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you are the sort of Pisces who is shy by nature you will find it quite easy to reach out to people over the next few days, and they in turn will be impressed by your obvious interest in what they are doing. Why not do it together?

