Your daily horoscope: October 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Family and financial matters are under excellent stars on your birthday, so stop worrying about what loved ones are doing and why your cash-flow situation could be better and just enjoy what the universe brings you. Nothing but good things will come your way this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Is it right to keep doing what you are doing in the face of so much opposition? It is if you believe in yourself, and you do. Go out of your way this weekend to prove to the world that you’re not the sort to give in to pressure.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The thing that has been bothering you the most over the past week or so is actually the thing you have least to worry about. Over the next 48 hours you will feel more positive about your abilities and more optimistic about your chances of success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point trying to force the pace when every indicator suggests you won’t be successful. All you can do is keep moving forward at the same pace you’ve been going and trust that some time soon you’ll make the breakthrough you seek – and you will.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to make a decision about a relationship and you need to make it quickly. A positive Venus-Pluto link means if you think the pair of you can make a success of your time together then you will do, because the universe will help you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

New opportunities will open up for you this weekend, both in the social arena and in your career, and all you have to do is seize them and make them work for you. Ignore what happened in the past and set your sights on a glorious future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A matter that has been waking you up in the early hours must now be dealt with, if only so you can get a good night’s sleep! Once you get to grips with it you’ll find it’s not so terrible after all. No more nightmares as from today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not have been on the best of terms with someone in recent weeks but if you make an effort to understand them over the next 48 hours you’ll see where they are coming from. They’re probably as confused about you as you’ve been of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Choose an approach and stick with it this weekend. You have chopped and changed so many times of late that no one – including yourself – seems to know what you’ll do next. You don’t need to be predictable but you do need a plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are dissatisfied with your lot in any way at all, now is the time to do something about it. The planets will not only sharpen your mind this weekend but also encourage you to stop thinking about changing and actually get on with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have a duty to perform and like it or not you must get it done this weekend, even if it means postponing more enjoyable things. Throw yourself into it body and soul and make it one of the best things you’ve ever done. The world will applaud you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you see or hear will get you thinking along new and more interesting lines this weekend. Don’t worry in the slightest if less adventurous sorts say you are wasting your time on fantasies and conspiracy theories. Some conspiracies are actually true!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only reason your doubts and fears have been giving you so much trouble of late is because you could not let them go. Now you can. Draw a line under the past and refuse to look back for even a moment. The future is where it’s at.

