Your daily horoscope: October 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must be serious about the things you value most in life – and you must be serious about defending them. If other people try to destroy what you think is good and wise then you have a right, and a duty, to stop them in any way you can.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are bursting with mental energy at the moment and must find positive and creative outlets for it. The only danger is you may latch on to an idea that is backed up by very few facts and behave as if your life depends on it. It doesn’t!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you speak in haste today you could hurt the feelings of someone you love. A throwaway remark may sound funny to you but if they take it as a personal insult it could put a strain on your relationship, and that would be sad.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have fallen behind a bit in your workload but you still have plenty of time to catch up, so don’t panic. Make this a day of planning rather than doing. The more you plan now the less catching up you will have to do later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do you argue with someone whose opinions you find childish, or do you ignore them and stay out of their way? On this occasion it might be best to keep your thoughts to yourself, as nothing you can say or do will remotely change their opinions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you believe you are capable of great things then you will do great things. But if you let your doubts and fears get the better of you then even average endeavors will come hard to you. Master your mind, and then you will master your destiny too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be an emotional person by nature but sometimes it might pay you to allow your feelings to dictate your actions. Too much thought could be a bad thing over the next 24 hours, so ignore the “facts” and follow your instincts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What happens today will remind you that you can never truly rely on anyone 100 per cent. The fact that someone you thought you could trust has let you down or misled you is important but not as important as learning you should not be so gullible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An idea that pops into your head out of nowhere may seem wonderful, and maybe it is, but the planets warn it is also misleading, so be careful. Keep it to yourself for a day or two – speak about it too soon and you may end up looking foolish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Think long and hard before going head-to-head with someone on issues they clearly know more about than you. Yes, of course, your opinion is valid too but if what you believe cannot be backed up by facts then you may leave yourself open to ridicule.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Form a picture in your head of where you would like to be a year or more from now and then start mapping the moves that will make it happen. Your vision can be as grand as you like, but the steps you take towards it must be practical.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An issue you have spent a great deal of brainpower trying to resolve will soon be of no interest at all. Why? Because your mind will have found something else to get its mental teeth into. That’s why you should try to never take anything too seriously.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you have always seen as a rival is now acting friendly towards you. Should you be suspicious? Yes you should! Almost certainly they are putting on an act in the hope that you will lower your guard. You cannot afford to let that happen.

