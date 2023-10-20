Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something that was previously a mystery to you will begin to make sense this year and soon you will have mastered it to such a degree that others come to you for advice on the matter. It could even open up a whole new career path.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may feel as if others are conspiring against you in some way but it simply isn’t true. You are reading far too much into a situation that has very little to do with you, so ignore other people and focus on doing your own thing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You appear to have settled into an easygoing rut of late and now you must start thinking seriously about how to get out of it. If you allow things to continue as they are you could find you are far less productive over the next few days.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you waste time worrying about the rights and wrongs of what you most want to do you won’t achieve half as much as you could have, so close your mind to negative thoughts and do what feels right for you. It will feel right for others as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Creative activities will get a boost when the sun changes signs at the start of next week, but don’t wait until then to get busy. Also, you are more likely to be successful in your endeavors if you let friends and loved ones in on your plans.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will accomplish more today and over the weekend if you stand back from what is going on around you and watch how friends and colleagues handle the challenges now coming their way. You don’t always have to be the first into action.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you feel that you have been tied to one location for too long then you will soon get the chance to explore further afield. With both the sun and Mercury, your ruler, about to move in your favour again your sense of adventure will reach new heights.

Astrologer Chani Nicholas opens up about the power of the zodiac sign and how new motherhood changed her

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are not afraid to change the way you do things if you think it will be to your benefit and that fact will put you in a good position today. The more rivals refuse to move with the times the more the times will favor you personally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Even a Scorpio can sometimes feel powerless in the face of forces that are too strong to contend with but over the next 24 hours your own strength will surge and situations that once scared you will become challenges you delight in overcoming.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make it your business today to bring fun and laughter into the world. Some of the people you have dealings with, both in your private life and in your work, seem a bit down at the moment, so do whatever it takes to cheer them up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your ambitions are going to change radically over the next few days, so don’t sign up to anything today that you might not want to continue with tomorrow. The less you have on the go at the moment the better. You don’t HAVE to look busy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the things that used to be important to you will become of less interest between now and the end of the month. That’s a good development in that it will give you more time to invest in a new passion that is about to reveal itself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

New information that comes your way over the next three or four days will force you to confront the fact that many of the things you thought you believed in are in fact wrong. It’s time to start looking at the world through more radical eyes.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com