Your daily horoscope: October 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

One-to-one relationships are highlighted on your birthday, so make sure you approach each and every encounter with courage and confidence and also with a genuine desire to get the best deal not just for yourself but for all those involved. Everyone can be a winner.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

An issue you seem to have forgotten about will surface again today and this time you will have no choice but to deal with it. The full moon is sure to bring pressure to bear from the kind of people who won’t accept excuses for poor performance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must approach what you have to do today in a positive frame of mind. A full moon in the most sensitive area of your chart means if you allow even the smallest self-doubt to creep in it will quickly become a huge liability. Believe in yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your sense of humour is such that you sometimes upset people by your failure to take their feelings into consideration. While some friends may laugh at your way with words over the next 24 hours, others will take it personally and could bear a grudge.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to let your worries get on top of you today. In the greater scheme of things you are actually doing quite well, so focus on what is positive in your life and ignore the rest. Your mind is a powerful tool, so concentrate on happy thoughts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be torn between doing something for yourself and doing something for a friend but does it really have to be one or the other? Why can’t it be both? If you manage your time carefully today you can get the best of both worlds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s full moon will bring a certain amount of fear with it and what you fear most is losing something you’ve grown attached to. Get past that fear and get to the point where you can see that it actually needs to go. Something better will replace it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although the sun and Mars in your sign fills you with passion and self-belief, the full moon brings with it a warning that you can still be beaten. Think before you act today and, if at all possible, don’t do anything new for the next 24 hours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your mind has been all over the place of late and today’s full moon is likely to add to your confusion. For best results, ignore people who try to convince you to move in a radical new direction. You don’t need to move anywhere at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What do you want most from life? Love? Happiness? Success? You can have all those things, and more, simply by being true to yourself. Listen to what your inner voice tells you and then act on it, even if – especially if – the critics give you hell.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A door of opportunity has opened up on the work front but do you have the confidence to march through and take what is in offer? Don’t listen to those who urge caution – comic activity in the career area of your chart says you MUST make your move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Great things are expected of you Aquarius. Does that make you nervous? Hopefully it does, because it is only when you start feeling the pressure that your game will improve. Don’t complain that life is tough, because it’s supposed to be tough – and you can be tougher.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The past few weeks have been a bit of a slog, but when the sun moves in your favor at the weekend you will look back and realize you were laying the foundations for future success. Today, and tomorrow too, just keep going – because you’re going so well.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com