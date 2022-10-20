Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday means you need to get serious about your domestic situation in general and one special relationship in particular. You cannot expect loved ones to automatically know how much they mean to you. Spell it out for them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must not let vague fears and forebodings hold you back from expressing yourself. The more you listen to that nagging, negative voice in your head that says you must not take risks the less you will accomplish – and you should be accomplishing miracles!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to throw in the hand the universe has dealt you and withdraw from the game but that could be a big mistake. It would certainly be wise to wait until you are thinking a little more clearly before making a final decision.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Can you trust what other people are telling you? According to the planets you cannot, so ignore what they say and follow your instincts instead. Sadly, not even partners and loved ones can be trusted to give you good advice at the moment.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be worrying about something you have no way of changing, which is pointless. Fate will take its chosen path no matter what you may think about it, so go with the flow and adapt as best you can to the developing situation.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to focus too much on material things today, even though you may be desperate to improve your financial situation. Put all your energy into doing something creative instead – and don’t be surprised when, later on, it pays off in a big way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to get involved in a friend’s private affairs today but the planets warn that could be a big mistake. Not only won’t you be able to help them but your input could even make their situation worse. Keep your distance for the time being.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

When the sun leaves your sign at the weekend you will notice a difference in the direction your affairs seem to be moving. Don’t fight it. Life moves in cycles and no part of the cycle is better or worse than what went before. Adapt and thrive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is an urgency about you now that has been lacking of late. It’s as if you can sense there is a big change coming and you need to be ready for it. Your foresight will pay dividends not long after the sun enters your sign on the 23rd.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t play hard to get when dealing with employers and other important people. If you give the wrong impression they may think you no longer care and be less inclined to support you, let alone reward you. Show them you’re still in the game.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means plan something big for the remainder of the year but don’t start work on it yet. When the sun changes signs on the 23rd a friend will tell you something that could save you a lot of unnecessary effort. Why make work for yourself?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have been a bit reckless in recent weeks but that must change between now and the end of the month. The planets indicate that new opportunities will soon be coming your way, the kind that demand you get serious about your responsibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to end a partnership that, to say the least, has been somewhat frustrating of late, but don’t be hasty. It could get a new lease of life when the sun moves in your favor at the weekend, so give it a bit more time.

