Your daily horoscope: October 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The word that must guide you over the coming year is ‘Trust’. More than anything else you need to get past the idea that individual people or the world in general are against you, because they’re not. That kind of negative thinking can only hold you back.

ARIES (March 21-April 20):

You must stay alert today because events that come at you out of the blue could leave you seeing red. The good news is that one of those events, though annoying to begin with, could bring with it a golden opportunity, so stay sharp and profit from it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Dealing with family issues is taking up too much of your time and you need to find ways to offload some of your responsibilities in that area on to other people. You cannot solve everyone’s problems for them – and you’ve got plenty of your own to deal with.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have to get tough with someone who is not pulling their weight then do so, but don’t go over the top about it. A quiet word will encourage them to get their act together – though maybe you should also spell out the consequences if they do not.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What’s right for you may not be right for other people and the sooner you recognize that fact the sooner you can move beyond the kind of petty disputes you have been experiencing lately. You can live without that kind of backward behaviour.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Where you are coming from should have no bearing on where you are going to. Anyone who thinks you will be limited by your past history will be amazed by what you accomplish against the odds over the next few days. You’ll be amazed too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus in your sign links nicely with Pluto, planet of passion, over the next 24 hours, so if there is someone you have deep feelings for now is the time to let them know. Even if they know already it won’t do any harm to remind them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be feeling on top of the world but not everyone is so fortunate and one individual in particular clearly needs a helping hand. Give it to them and don’t worry about the cost, either in time or money. The universe will cover what you have to pay.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Anyone who tries to meddle in your personal affairs over the next few days is going to regret it. With Pluto, your ruler, so strong, and with the sun about to move into your sign, you won’t hesitate to come down hard on people who annoy you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There will be times today when others find it hard to work out if you are being serious or playful, and you may not even know yourself. But why can’t you be both at the same time? Life may not be a joke but it can sometimes be funny.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to stop being so serious about certain issues and get a bit more laughter into your life. As the sun is about to move into the friendship area of your chart there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy yourself – but you need to embrace them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

In the greater scheme of things your everyday problems don’t count for much and the sooner you get your head round that fact the sooner the universe will allow you to move on to more important things. Save yourself for what truly matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to find a compromise solution with someone you recently fell out with and as the sun is about to move in your favour that won’t be too hard. You will, of course, have to make concessions, but they won’t be huge and they will be worth it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com