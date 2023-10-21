Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times this year when it seems as if every idea you come up with is instantly shot down by either loved ones or people in positions of power. Don’t let their doubts get to you – use them to motivate yourself instead. You CAN do it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If your sixth sense tells you that someone you work or do business with is not telling you the truth you must listen to it and act on it quickly. It does not matter what they claim the “facts” say, it matters only what you know deep inside.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in and around the relationship area of your chart urges you to work with people rather than against them. That applies even to situations where you may not agree with what friends and colleagues are doing. You must show some solidarity.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can save a lot of time and effort this weekend, and maybe a lot of money too, by learning from the mistakes that other people make. You could, of course, learn even better from your own mistakes but why suffer when you don’t have to?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A more creative and dynamic phase is about to begin and you must make the most of the opportunities it is going to bring. Forget about what other people say can and cannot be done, because for you all things will very soon be possible.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you get to grips with a family problem that has dragged on too long. If you can deal with it successfully over the next 48 hours the remainder of the month will be plain sailing emotionally, and physically enjoyable too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more you are on the move this weekend the more likely it is you will encounter situations that can be turned to your advantage. Chaos may rage all around you but your rational mind will find the answers you need to succeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you go out of your way to be kind to other people this weekend, even to those who do not deserve it, you will gain on every possible level. You’re not just one of life’s nice guys, you’re also smart enough to realize that friendliness pays.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means make a wish this weekend, in fact make two or three. As mind planet Mercury moves into your sign there is every possibility that what you wish for now will become your reality in the very near future. Your thoughts create your world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are not exactly the most mysterious member of the zodiac, in fact your life is an open book, but it will pay you to be a little less visible about what you are up to. If others don’t need to know then you don’t need to tell them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your ideas may seem a bit way out to people who don’t share your vision of what is possible in life but don’t let their doubts hold you back. Give your mind the freedom to come up with ideas that could lead to new ways of doing things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are to get your latest idea off the ground then you will need the support of people in positions of authority. Let them know what it is you are proposing and spell out what’s in it for them if your idea takes off in a big way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more other people say you are doing something wrong the more determined you will be to show them that their doubts are misplaced. They may have more experience than you but what they don’t have is your ability to bend the future to your will.

