Your daily horoscope: October 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How many times have you set yourself targets that proved too hard to reach? The message of the stars on your birthday is that you must be more aware of who you are and what you are capable of. That doesn’t mean lowering your sights, it means being sensible.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone offers what you’ve been asking for on a plate today you will no doubt be suspicious, but there’s really no need. The planets indicate they really do want to help you, so don’t hesitate too long before you accept – or they might offer it to someone else.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life may have been dull of late but the good news is that will very soon be changing. The not-so-good news is that looking back from next week you may wish things had stayed the same. Change is inevitable though, so make the best of it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have nothing to fear and everything to look forward to and you really do need to keep reminding yourself of that fact. Creative activities are still under excellent stars, so follow your muse and don’t listen to those who urge you to be cautious.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart this weekend and if you are smart you will be making plans right now. Don’t limit yourself to things you know you can do – stretch yourself mentally and physically and learn to do something new.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Are you chasing after a lost cause as some people suggest? Maybe, but Leo is a sign that never gives up, because you know the game is there to be won right up to the very last moment. Believe in yourself, and the universe will believe in you too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you need to bear in mind today is that not everyone shares your brand of humour. Don’t be surprised if your attempts to get people laughing fall flat and attract a few disapproving looks. Maybe you should make your jokes easier to understand?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make the most of the Sun’s final few days in your sign by taking another giant step, or two, or three, towards your long-term goals. It may seem as if you have not made much progress in recent weeks but you’ve travelled further than you think.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can feel that the bad times are coming to an end and the good times are around the next corner and no doubt the sense of anticipation is delicious, but don’t jump the gun. Stay calm and check over your plans for the rest of the year.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Deep down you know you are clinging on to something that needs to be let go. What that something is only you can know for sure but over the next few days you’ll get the chance to streamline your life in various ways. Time for an emotional clear out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do you have what it takes to reach the top? Of course you do and recent events have shown how well you adapt when asked to take on new responsibilities. Now you must go a step further and show you know how to work closely with your equals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have a head full of big ideas but only a few of them have the potential to take you all the way to the big time, so identify those ideas and junk the rest. You will need to be ruthless with yourself over the next few weeks.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The grass may look greener on the other side of the fence but don’t jump over it just yet. The sun moves in your favor at the weekend, so be patient and let events take their course. If you jump too early you risk falling flat on your face!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com