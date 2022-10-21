Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make a point of being more assertive over the coming year, especially when dealing with colleagues who seem to enjoy belittling your efforts. You may be laidback by nature but you don’t have to put up with their mind games. Hit back and hit hard!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more others tell you it’s time to cut your losses and give up on something you’ve been working on the more determined you must be to see it through to the end. If you hold out just a little longer you will see significant progress.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry if you are forced to accept a supporting role today because it could actually work in your favour. If you let others put themselves at the head of a joint enterprise it will be they who have to take the flak if it goes wrong.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Avoid taking on new duties and responsibilities today, no matter how tempting it may be to show what you can do. The sun’s change of signs at the weekend will add to your workload and you will need all your energy to deal with that alone.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have so much to look forward to now but you still seem to be holding back from stepping out into the world and looking for adventure. The good news is that by the start of next week your attitude will be much more positive.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you desperately need to tell a friend or loved one you are advised to do so right now. The sun is coming to the end of its journey through the communications area of your chart, so get it off your chest while you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Money matters have taken up a lot of your time in recent weeks but soon you will have less to worry about financially. The more loose ends you can tie up today the more fun you will have when the sun changes signs this weekend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have achieved so much in recent weeks and the results of your creativity will continue to have a positive effect through to the end of the year. Soon though you will need to pay more attention to your cashflow situation. Money is important too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must make sure you have a clear idea of what your long-term ambitions are going to be. The sun moves into your sign at the weekend and a new solar year for you gets underway. You cannot afford to be vague about your aims.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to be too chatty over the next 24 hours. The planets warn if you let slip any personal information you could find it being used against you at a later date. Someone you thought was a friend could turn out to be a rival in disguise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be rebellious by nature but you have your moments and one such moment will make itself felt today. Speak up and let people in positions of power know why you don’t agree with what they are doing. Be a catalyst for change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make the most of the sun’s final two days in the most adventurous area of your chart to start something new and exciting. Come Monday morning you will most likely find yourself snowed under with new responsibilities, so have fun while you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must get your financial affairs in order over the next 24 hours. If you need to cut costs or make savings now is the time to get serious about it. The longer you put it off the harder it will be to make ends meet later on.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com