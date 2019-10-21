Your daily horoscope: October 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to learn to take a more laid-back view of the world and its woes. Yes, of course, there are many things that need to be fixed, but there are also many things that are going very well indeed. Involve yourself more in the latter this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Relationships won’t seem quite so tense as the new week begins, which is good, but if you want it to stay that way try not to let slip any comments that might upset those of a sensitive disposition. Not everyone is as robust as you Aries.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter who you may have fallen out with in recent weeks you can easily make it up with them again. Today’s Venus-Neptune link will help you focus on the things you have in common rather than the things that set you apart. That’s progress.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do what you feel you have to do today and don’t lose sleep over the possible consequences. What will be will be and, as with so many other similar situations in the past, it’s unlikely to be anywhere near as bad as you initially fear.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your powers of self-discipline have been tested over the past few days and the good news is you have come through with flying colours. Now you must show other people how to stay calm and not lose their cool in challenging situations. Be a good example.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There has been so much drama in your life of late that you could do with a few days when nothing much happens. Those days will come but not yet. The sun’s imminent change of signs will bring crises that only you know how to deal with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus, planet of love, will assist you in patching up a relationship that may have turned a touch sour in recent weeks. The important thing is to recognize that there is precious little actually wrong with it. You both just need to cool down a bit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your ruling planet Venus links with Neptune, planet of empathy, today, so you won’t find it hard to reach out to people who desperately need a helping hand. Don’t be too selective in who you choose to assist – if others ask you must give what you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everyone has fears and anxieties – yes, even a Scorpio – so don’t think you are strange because you worry what the future might bring. But don’t give in to that worry either. Always have a purpose and always keep moving toward it, step by step.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you stay in a positive frame of mind today, especially if you are involved in situations where everyone needs to pull together to make sure of success. You won’t get far if you are constantly arguing with each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An opportunity to improve your status must be take advantage of immediately. If you can’t make up your mind about it over the next day or two it may be taken away from you and given to someone else. Do you really want it Capricorn? Then take it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A Venus-Neptune link will brighten your day by helping you to come to terms with the fact that people have a right to be different and that without that difference the world would be a far more boring place. Do you really want everyone to be just like you?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, links with Venus, planet of love today, making it easy for you to feel other people’s pain. But you must not let their pain become your pain. Help others with their problems if you can but don’t let those problems weigh you down as well.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com