Your daily horoscope: October 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There may be times over the coming year when you get confused as to the direction your life should be taking. But why should it only go one way? If you have multiple interests then by all means allow your hands and your mind to explore them all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to be on your guard and take nothing for granted today. Not that anyone is out to get you as such but someone is certainly behaving in a suspicious way and it will pay you to keep an eye on them – two eyes when it gets dark.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Start thinking now about ways you can improve your most important relationships. Both in your private life and in your work environment you need to be aware of the messages, both spoken and suggested, that people you are close to are trying to send you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

In the greater scheme of things there is no such thing as coincidence, and if you keep that thought in mind today you will be less inclined to blame fate for what occurs. Look for connections in everything around you. We’re all linked in multiple ways.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Recent weeks have not been easy but as the sun is about to move into the most dynamic area of your chart it won’t be long before you are on the up again. Allow yourself to be inspired by the many wonderful things taking place in the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s move into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart tomorrow will help you in interesting ways. For starters you will become more sensitive yourself, especially to the subtle messages that loved ones have been trying to send you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Stop being so serious and have some fun! Yes, of course, there are major issues that need to be dealt with but you will deal with them better if you reward yourself with some down time now and again. If you’re not smiling then you’re not doing it right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your head may be full of big ideas but are you actually going to do anything with them? That is the question you most need to ponder, and the good news is that once the sun changes signs tomorrow you can embrace a more practical frame of mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The mood is about to lighten considerably and a few days from now you will look back and wonder how and why you allowed yourself to get so worked up about issues that were at most of minor importance. Resolve not to let it happen again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Deep down you can sense that a phase in your life is now coming to an end – also, that the next phase will be more demanding. You will deal with those demands so much better if you face them with friends. Share your problems as well as your joys.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You’ve never been one to play down your abilities and when the sun changes signs tomorrow you will go all out to let the world know what a special talent you are. Give some credit to other people too – you certainly haven’t done it all on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you wait for exactly the right opportunity to come along before you make your move you will most likely be waiting forever. Do what you can right now with the tools you have close at hand. There is a new opportunity born every moment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of the experiences you have been subjected to of late may not have been to your liking, but the good news is that is now in the past and the immediate future looks brighter by far. Don’t hold back – put everything you’ve got into making life fun again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com