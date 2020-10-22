Your daily horoscope: October 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t sit back and wait for things to happen – get out into the world and make them happen the way you want them to happen. There is nothing you cannot do, no place you cannot go and no one you can’t impress. Yes, it’s true, you really are that good!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Financial issues of one sort or another will be top of your agenda today, tomorrow and over the weekend. The planets indicate if you work hard towards your goal you will not only reach it but make a few much-needed dollars along the way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you try to keep something from a loved one the more suspicious they will become and, eventually, you will have to admit what you’ve been up to. Unless it’s a serious transgression you might as well save time and worry and admit to it now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun moves into one of the more serious areas of your chart today but that does not mean the fun days are ending. It does, however, mean you need to apply yourself more on the work front. It can’t be all play each and every day.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can and you will change your life for the better over the next few weeks. As the sun moves into the most creative and dynamic area of your chart opportunities to improve yourself will come thick and fast – and you won’t be slow to take advantage.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try to put other people’s needs first over the next few days, especially if you are the sort of Leo who likes to be No. 1. You can still be the leading lion but your followers will need a bit more in the way of encouragement and guidance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make an effort to get out and about and mix with a wide range of people over the next few days. Not only will you have a great deal of fun but you could meet someone who opens your eyes to new possibilities. Business and pleasure will easily mix.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s time to take some of those good ideas you’ve come up with in recent weeks and decide which of them, if any, are worth investing time and effort in. Be ruthless with yourself, and don’t forget that you have bills to pay. Making money is not a crime.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun moves into your birth sign today and a new solar year gets under way. Take time to say goodbye to all the things you plan to leave behind and then focus exclusively on how you are going to improve your life personally, professionally and financially.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Few people would describe you as “oversensitive” but there may be times today when the way certain people talk to you and treat you hurts a little. Most likely they don’t mean to be nasty, so just avoid them for a bit until things settle down again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have started a number of new things in recent months and you should start to see results over the next few days. You will also meet someone who not only becomes a good friend but could help you bring your plans to a successful conclusion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you find yourself under pressure it’s most likely because you are being too hard on yourself. However, as the sun moves into the area of your chart that governs your reputation today that may be no bad thing. Always keep your standards high.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A number of issues that have been worrying you of late are already beginning to fade in significance in your own mind – and that’s the only place where they were ever important. Act as if life is a remarkable and enjoyable ride, one you are destined to win.

