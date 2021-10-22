Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Pluto combine on your birthday in a way that is sure to spark personality clashes, but now that you know that you’ll have the upper hand and will find it easy to stamp out conflicts before they really get going. Everyone will praise you for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may see quite clearly where a friend or a co-worker has been going wrong but it might be best not to mention it to them for the time being. Today’s Mars-Pluto link warns they won’t take kindly to criticism, so keep quiet for now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t do things for other people today just because they ask you to. The planets warn they could be setting you up to take the fall if things go wrong, so hold back from getting involved until you know for sure it won’t cost you financially or professionally.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to accept that other people have the upper hand at the moment. If they want to run the show and do things their own way then let them – if nothing else it will give you the time and space you need to do your own thing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have never been one for the latest fads and fashions and there is no reason why you should change your ways now. Stick with what feels right for you and ignore those who say you are falling behind the times – it’s not such a bad place to be!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do you give up on an ambition that looks increasingly unlikely to happen, or do you give it more time? Unless you have something ready and waiting to take its place you might as well stick with it a little longer. What do you have to lose?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to be too assertive today, because there is a danger that someone in a position of power could see it as a challenge and come down on you hard. There’s a lot to be said for keeping your head low and moving under the radar.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Resist the urge to get involved in a dispute or disagreement you don’t know much about. You may be eager to play the peacemaker but if you do the wrong thing you could make the situation worse than it was before – and it won’t make you popular.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep telling yourself that you are doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time. Not many will agree with you but when Mars moves into your sign tomorrow it won’t matter what others think – you’ll be in a position to do as you please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may dislike taking advice but you would be wise to listen to what a friend or family member tells you today. It may not be what you want to hear but it is what you need to hear if you are to avoid making an embarrassing mistake.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign, at odds with energy planet Mars, will encourage you to give 100 per cent today, which is great, but don’t forget you’ll need a breather once in a while. You may be good under pressure but you don’t have to go looking for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars for you today Aquarius is that you must check the small print, even when dealing with people you know you can trust. They may not be trying to cheat you but they may make a mistake that costs you both dear. Stay alert.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friendships and financial matters are unlikely to mix happily today, so be ready to say “no” if someone asks you for a loan. You may not like being so brutal about it but if you give in to sentiment you will almost certainly regret it.

