Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun links with Venus, your ruler, on your birthday this year, a combination that will smooth your path and improve your relationships both at home and at work. Use your interpersonal skills to bring people together as one big happy family.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must – repeat, must – resolve a partnership dispute that has taken up far too much of your time and energy for such a petty issue. A sun-Venus union will make it easy for you to smooth things over and get back to the positive relationship you had before.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more assertive and aggressive those around you are over the next 48 hours the more you must stay calm and let nothing and no one get to you. On the work front especially you need to show colleagues that their words will never unsettle you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will soon have to take on tasks and responsibilities that will require all your time and attention, but for the moment you can focus on the thing you do best, having fun with your friends. Get out and about and enjoy yourself to the full.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As both the sun and Venus move into the most dynamic area of your chart this weekend you must leave any feelings of sadness behind you and stride boldly into the future. The next few weeks should be truly special, but ultimately it is up to you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make a point of dealing with a problem you have been avoiding for some time. If it involves a friend or a loved one you must, of course, look for a compromise solution but don’t let them demand more of you than you get back in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As the sun moves into the communications area of your chart this weekend you will find your voice and let the world know what you are thinking. Just be careful you don’t come on too strong and sound preachy as that could turn people against you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Both the sun and Venus, your ruling planet, leave your sign this weekend but that is not an excuse to slow down. On the contrary, the momentum you have built up in recent weeks can carry you through to even more success in the days and weeks ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been one to be modest about your talents and as the sun moves into your sign this weekend you won’t hesitate to tell the world what a wonder you are. You will, of course, have to back up your words with action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be open and honest by nature but you need to recognize that not everyone is like you and that some people actually enjoy being deceitful. The planets urge you to check every claim others make this weekend. Can they be trusted?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An artistic project of some kind is going okay but needs something extra, something to lift it from the average to the outstanding. For best results you must get someone else involved, maybe a friend whose creative spark is a match for your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart is about to present you with an opportunity to boost your status and maybe your bank balance too. Don’t be afraid to take on extra responsibility this weekend – in fact you should volunteer for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

One of the best times of the year begins this weekend with the sun and Venus moving into the most adventurous area of your chart. If you are of a mind to take a vacation or start something new and exciting don’t just think about it, do it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com