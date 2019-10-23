Your daily horoscope: October 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart suggests that if you are finding it hard to get rid of a habit of some sort then you should embrace it instead. Indulge it to such an extent that, sooner or later, you are likely to say to yourself “enough is enough” – and actually mean it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Having resolved a partnership issue of some kind you can now look forward to a lengthy period of working closely with others for your mutual benefit. What you do together will be much more profitable than anything you do on your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As the sun moves into your opposite sign today you will find that certain people become a lot more demanding than they have been in recent weeks. Do you give them what they want? Only if it is clearly what you want as well.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no reason why the fun times of the past few weeks should not continue for the rest of the year. However, you do need to get serious about a work-related issue that you have managed to ignore up until now. It’s about to reach crisis point.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today you will be fired up and eager to get started on a range of new activities. Creative projects are especially well starred, so if you have a talent for something you must do more with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Resist the urge to set an ultimatum of some sort because it will almost certainly be rejected and, as there is nothing you can do to force the issue your pride will be damaged. There are other ways to get what you desire. Try persuasion for a change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Now the sun is moving into one of the more open areas of your chart you won’t be so anxious about mundane issues such as your work and your finances. Surround yourself with people who know how to laugh and enjoy themselves. Let their joy rub off on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone tries to hurry you into making a decision about an important issue you must insist on taking your time. Most likely they are just impatient, but there is also the possibility that they are hoping you will make a mistake which they can profit from.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A new solar cycle begins for you today and the sun in your sign for the next four weeks or so will bring opportunities aplenty to show what you can do. Give your ambitious nature its head and don’t let timid sorts talk you into playing it safe.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may want to withdraw from the hustle and bustle of daily life over the next few days and, if so, that’s fine. Cosmic activity in the most thoughtful area of your chart will encourage you to spend more time alone and less with loud and boisterous people.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s one thing to have strong opinions about the issues of the day, but how do you use them to make a difference? That is what you need to decide and, once you’ve decided, you must act fast. Don’t act alone though – there are many others who think like you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun’s move into the area of your chart that governs your professional status means it’s time to take up a new challenge, one that will give your reputation the boost it needs. Decide what kind of challenge would do you the most good, then put everything into it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Fun people and faraway lands will hold a special fascination for you over the next few days as the sun moves deeper into the area of your chart that governs big thoughts and big adventures. Start planning your next vacation, even if you can’t take it just yet.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com