Your daily horoscope: October 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Good fortune will come your way over the next 12 months, and with it will come new friends and new social and professional responsibilities. You will most likely find that the most challenging situations are the most interesting, and the most rewarding.

ARIES (MARCH 21 - APRIL 20):

Money matters must be taken seriously, but not so seriously that you start worrying about them. If you find yourself feeling anxious it’s most likely because you are looking at your financial situation from the wrong angle. Be more positive in your thinking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Enjoy a little of what you fancy, but not so much that you get sick of it by the end of the day! A degree of moderation is necessary if you are to get the most out of life – going to one extreme or the other is not recommended.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Work-related issues will go very well indeed today, so much so that you might start wondering what the catch is. Don’t worry, there is nothing to get alarmed over. On the contrary, colleagues and employers are genuinely well disposed toward you now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Nothing is beyond you at this time of year. All things are possible. That may sound too good to be true but you really can accomplish some remarkable things over the next few weeks, simply by following your instincts and finishing what you start. It’s that easy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to deal with someone, at home or at work, who is a little on the slow side today. It may be easy to get impatient, maybe even lose your temper, but there’s really no point. If you upset them they will probably go even slower!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t have to please other people – other people have to please you. The current cosmic picture is so much in your favour that almost anything you desire is available to you, and friends and family members will go out of their way to get it for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means have fun today and over the weekend but don’t forget that what you do will have to be paid for. The planets suggest you should keep your spending down to manageable levels, because once you go beyond a certain point it may get out of control.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will receive some good news over the next two or three days, the kind of news you used to get a lot but which seems to have been lacking of late. The cosmic picture is beginning to change and if you change with it then all things are possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to be a little less predictable in what you say and do. According to the planets too many people have been taking you for granted – and you have been making it easy for them. Do something different today, and do it really well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are no end of people out there who need your assistance. If you are already involved in some kind of social or charity work then keep at it. If you are not, this is the ideal time to sign up. Change the world one person at a time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must be decisive today, especially when dealing with people who seem incapable of making the smallest decision. That does not mean you must make all their decisions for them – they would probably like that – but it does mean you need to push them harder.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun is now moving through one of the best areas of your chart and over the next few weeks you will find yourself moving in directions that surprise you. That applies in particular to your mind – don’t be afraid to entertain “controversial” ideas.

