HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your ability to win friends and influence people will be enhanced over the coming 12 months and if you use that ability to make the world a better place it should be a year to remember. If you are going to make a name for yourself now is the time.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may at times be hard for you to be honest about your feelings but unless others know what is going on in your head and your heart how will they know how to help you? Make it your aim to be more open with loved ones today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you join hands and minds with the people you are closest to and move ahead together. You have been a bit too reserved of late and need to be more honest about what it is you want from life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you sit there wondering where the good times are going to come from then the good times will pass you by, so get up and get out there and start making things happen. It’s your life and you can take it in any direction you please.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With the sun, Mars and Mercury all moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you must double your efforts and make as big a mark on the world as you possibly can. Creatively, and romantically too, this is your special chance to shine.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a friend or family member needs your assistance today you will be there for them in an instant. You know what it is like to face difficult times on your own and with that experience you are the ideal person to call on in a crisis.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are in such a good mood at the moment that it would not bother you in the slightest if the world was about to come to an end. No matter the crisis you will find ways to have a great time as you laugh at others’ negativity.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life has been hectic of late but should calm down a bit over the next few days. The more you can avoid the noise and confusion of the world the more you will be able to get your thoughts in order and plan for what is coming next.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make the most of the sun and Mars moving through your sign to start something new and exciting. Ignore those who say you should wait a bit and allow your instincts to guide you instead. Action is very much the key to success this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With so much cosmic activity now taking place in the most sensitive area of your chart it will pay you to lower your sights a little and not expect too much of yourself. Let loved ones and work colleagues take center stage, at least for a while.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone you have always been loyal to has let you down in some way you are advised not to make a big issue of it. Almost certainly they behaved the way they did because they made a forgivable mistake, not because they wanted to hurt you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t find it hard to get the attention of employers and other important people today but once you have got it what will you do with it? It’s not enough just to say “look at me”, you must have something of value to offer them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you are unable to get away from your chores and responsibilities today you can and you must start making plans for the next few weeks. The more exciting those plans are the more fun you will have, so don’t you dare hold back!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com