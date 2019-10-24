Your daily horoscope: October 24

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means be independent and get things done by yourself over the coming year, but don’t cut yourself off completely from other people. Everyone needs a community of some kind to fall back on for support in times of need – yes, even you Scorpio!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you suspect there may be strings attached to an offer that has just come your way then you must give it some serious thought before deciding if it is right for you. Ask yourself: If it’s that good a deal, why don’t they keep it for themselves?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have energy in abundance at the moment but that does not mean you must push yourself to extremes. A little bit of patience on your part will go a long way between now and the weekend, so ease up a bit and let life come to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may want to do something that helps other people but it must not be at your own expense. What occurs over the next 48 hours will remind you quite forcefully that charity begins at home. Take care of your own and loved ones’ needs first.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A creative endeavour has reached a critical stage and what direction you choose to take it over the next few days will either make or break your efforts to be recognized for your artistic talents. Commit yourself one hundred per cent to being a star.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be the sort who rushes in where angels fear to tread but the planets urge you to plan carefully. This is not a good time to be spontaneous or to go off at a tangent. Focus on your core ambition and see it through to the end.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t force yourself to take part in other people’s activities just because they expect it of you. Take a back seat socially between now and the weekend and give your mind time to digest the many weighty matters you have been asked to deal with.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The news you receive over the next day or two should be seen as neither good nor bad. In the greater scheme of things everything happens for a reason, so trust that the universe will guide you in the right direction and don’t take life quite so seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Now that the sun has moved into your sign you may be tempted to move at top speed in several new directions at once, but that would be a mistake. Moderation in all things is essential, as is focus. What is your No. 1 aim? Start with that only.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart over the next few weeks will at times make it easy for you to fear the worst, but you know from long experience that the worst rarely happens. Be positive and purposeful in everything you say and do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today you must choose between a project that means a lot to you personally and one that means more to people who depend on you. Being the nice guy you are you will no doubt go for the latter, but leave yourself some wiggle room. Your desires matter too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The grass always looks greener on the other side of the fence but that is not an invitation to up sticks and move on – at least not yet. What happens today will remind you just how fortunate you are to be where you are at this very moment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have good reason to be suspicious of someone’s motives but that must not be allowed to stop you working with them. Just because they don’t want to confide in you does not mean there are dark moves afoot. Not everyone likes to share.

