HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The next 12 months will either make you or break you and it is far more likely to be the former if you accept that you can’t do it all on your own. Make a conscious effort to look for allies this year – you can do without enemies.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be in an impulsive mood as the new week begins but don’t expect those around you to be equally adventurous. If a friend or family member suggests you ease back a bit on how much money you are spending it might be smart to listen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not allow other people to dictate to you over the next few days. It may be the case that partners and colleagues have the upper hand both at home and at work but that does not mean you have to roll over and play dead!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Usually you have no trouble persuading other people to take your advice but the approaching solar eclipse warns you may find it harder to win others round to your way of thinking, especially on the work front. Don’t take rejection as a personal insult.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The upcoming eclipse could have you acting in ways that some people find scary but don’t let that worry you. Creative activities will go well over the next few days and you must not allow more timid types to hold you back in any way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some people enjoy making a drama out of a crisis and over the next two or three days there are sure to be occasions when you want to scream at them to get a grip. Don’t. If they get a reaction from you they will behave even worse.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to get excitable but something has you bubbling with delight beneath your calm exterior and by this time tomorrow you will be bouncing all over the place like you’ve just won the lottery. It may not be natural but enjoy it anyway.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be in a spendthrift mood as the week begins so promise yourself now that you won’t throw money around like confetti. It might be wise to let a loved one or a trusted friend look after your credit cards over the next few days!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The adventurous side of your nature will come to the fore over the next 72 hours as the solar eclipse in your sign makes you believe that all things are possible, at least for you. There’s no point telling you not to go over the top, because you will!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A lot of things seem to be happening for no apparent reason, which is unsettling to say the least, but keep believing that it’s all part of a greater plan and that powers beyond your understanding have got it all under control. Never lose faith.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you get out into the world and mix with all kinds of people the more likely it is you will learn something to your advantage. Before the day is over you will have made friends with someone who shares your tastes on so many levels.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Resist the urge to tell an employer or someone else in a position of authority what you think of them today, especially if your thoughts are less than complimentary. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you need to keep your mouth shut.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are entitled to your opinion but you need to recognize that it is only an opinion and that other people are just as entitled to see things from a different angle. Remember today that it takes all sorts to make such an interesting world. Particularly Pisces!

