Your daily horoscope: October 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

People who share your values, of both a personal and professional nature, will seek you out this year and together you will do amazing things. You will also be much more open and outgoing than usual, leading to social and romantic opportunities aplenty.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Ignore those who say you are daydreaming your life away because they are wrong. You have every right to let your imagination roam and soar and the more you do so now the more likely it is you will find solutions to life’s problems that work. Dream on!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some of the issues you have been struggling with in recent weeks have taken their toll on you physically but now you can relax a bit and let other people pick up the load. New commitments should be kept to a minimum – better still, none at all!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The only reason you have been unable to solve a problem is because you have been approaching it from the wrong angle. Shift your thinking a bit today and try looking at the situation from both a wider and higher perspective. On a universal level, everything makes sense.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no need to fear the future and anyone who tells you otherwise is a fool. The world is fine as it is and those who preach doom and gloom are stuck in narrow-minded ways of thinking. Have a positive outlook and always do positive things.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may want to forgive and forget someone who has let you down but if you do how can you be sure they won’t do it again? Maybe you should get tough with them today so there is less chance you will have to be brutal later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter what you may have planned for the next few days you are strongly advised to take life at a more relaxed pace. If that means cancelling some kind of social or creative activity that looks as if it might be tiring then do so without regret.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your cash-flow situation is the most pressing area of concern at the moment and you need to make sure you are not wasting money on things you don’t need and on people who have come to depend on you financially. You can’t buy them everything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s Venus-Pluto link will bring the passionate side of your nature to the fore and it’s quite likely you will get emotional about someone you have been attracted to from afar. Should you let them know your feelings? Yes you should – and right now!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think you know all there is to know about someone but what happens over the next two or three days will make it clear they have a secret side you were completely unaware of. Which makes them a lot like you, and just as interesting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will no doubt drop what you are working on and rush to help a friend who needs immediate assistance, but don’t give so much of yourself that your other plans have to be abandoned. Get others to help you. You can’t do it all on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The next few days will be a lot of fun but they will also bring challenges of a work-related nature, so be smart and find ways to divide your time and energy between them. Life is rarely just one thing or another, so always be flexible.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s Venus-Pluto link will inspire you to get together with people who share your outlook on life in general and your passion for one thing in particular. Can you change the world together? Yes you can, but you may need to change yourself first.

