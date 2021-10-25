Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that while you must always be honest, you may also have to be ruthless when dealing with people you work and do business with. If your needs and their needs clash, It’s your needs that must always come first.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Are you taking life as seriously as you should be? That is the question you will be asking yourself as the new week begins and most likely you will recognize you need to tighten up your act and be more professional. Your reputation could depend on it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some tough decisions will have to be made over the next few days, most likely concerning one or more relationships, but you know this is the time to get things moving and make long-term changes. Your heart cannot always be allowed to rule your head.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t need to get permission from the powers that be before making a move. Do what feels right to you and trust that if your decision is a good decision then it will work out for the best. Be confident in your thinking and decisive in your actions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to treat whatever challenges come your way over the next few days as stepping stones to success. That will be a whole lot easier if you adopt a defiantly positive attitude in the face of adversity. You can and you will be the winner.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your lightning-quick mind will delight in solving problems of one sort or another over the next few days. Others will be amazed at how easily and how quickly you resolve situations that have tied them in knots for weeks, maybe even months.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you don’t agree with what others expect of you, at home or at work, then let them know about it. Most likely they have no idea that you are unhappy with the situation and will do everything in their power to improve things when you speak up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You always expect the best of yourself, so you have every right to expect the best of other people too. If a colleague makes a less than excellent job of something you must let them know they need to raise their game – or maybe you’ll replace them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get past whatever doubts you may have about putting your own needs and desires first. Now that the sun is moving through your sign you can and you must make full use of your opportunities. Others can take care of themselves for a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been listening to too many people and trying to choose between too many conflicting ideas. Your best course of action now is to cut yourself off from the world at large and let your inner voice guide you. Your mind knows the answers you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must not allow other people to take decisions for you today, even if you know they only want to do so because they believe they can help. No matter how good their intentions may be, only you know what it is you actually need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Things will move fast this week, especially on the work front where you will be expected to step up and take on more responsibility. Just make sure you don’t get stuck with tasks that are so far below your skills level that they send you to sleep!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only thing that never changes is change itself and once you accept that fact you can stop worrying and start enjoying life again. Make an effort to stand back from events and see the bigger picture today – it’s sure to bring a smile to your face.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com