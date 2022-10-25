Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This is the birthday you have been waiting for. This is the birthday that marks the start of one of the most productive phases of your existence. You may be young or you may be old but you will make a seriously big splash over the coming 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What looks like bad news as the day begins will look like good news as the day ends, so stay positive and refuse to be swayed by the negative things that other people tell you. They have an agenda and want to make you fear the worst.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you want friends and loved ones to understand where you are coming from today you will have to spell it out for them in plain and simple language. Forget about trying to appeal to their emotions, everything you say must sound reasonable and rational.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you want to get ahead on the work front you could not pick a batter day to let employers and senior colleagues know who you are and what you can do. Don’t be too smart about it though – they’ll appreciate hard work more than intelligence.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is potentially one of the best days of the year for you as a solar eclipse in the most creative area of your chart makes everything seem easy. Also, if you desire to change direction professionally then now is the time to stop planning and start doing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Are other people talking about you behind your back? Maybe. Are they hoping you will make a mistake that they can take advantage of? Probably. Will you allow that to happen? Of course not. You’re a Leo and Leos always find ways to win.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may find it hard to believe that so many things are going well for you now but today’s solar eclipse suggests you are among the favoured few both at home and at work. What would you do if you knew you could not fail? Do it now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Avoid trivial issues and avoid the kind of trivial people who take up a lot of your time for no reason and no benefit to you personally. Finance-wise this is a great time to get more from your money. Make it work for you, not other people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s solar eclipse in your sign will make you irresistible to some people and insufferable to others. As far as you are concerned you are on the side of the angels in everything you say and do – and your self-belief will make it a fact.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t delegate important tasks to other people – if you want them done right you must do them yourself. Ignore that nagging voice in the back of your mind that says you don’t have what it takes, because you have more talent than all the other signs added together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to get over the idea that someone you thought you could trust has betrayed you in some way. Not only is it untrue but if you waste your energy on negative feelings you could miss out on an opportunity to do something wonderful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A little bit of effort will go a very long way today, thanks to the influence of a solar eclipse in the career area of your chart. Never doubt that you are as good as the next guy and better than most. You DO have what it takes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to give up something of value in order to get something even more valuable to come into your life. Today’s hugely beneficial solar eclipse means you can have your cake and eat it over the next 24 hours – in thick slices too!

