Your daily horoscope: October 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not be looking for flattery but you will get plenty of it over the coming year – and with good reason. Having worked your way through a somewhat downbeat phase you are now ready and eager to work your way up to the stars. Have a great trip!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What happens in your working environment this weekend could be extremely challenging, but you have the skills and the self-belief to rise to that challenge and overcome it. You’re not the sort to go to pieces when faced with a pressure situation.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will need to be firm and decisive this weekend, but you will also need to show some awareness of the burdens that those around you are expected to carry. It’s quite possible to be effective in the world at large and be a nice guy too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Certain people seem to believe that you don’t know what you are doing, and they could have a point. According to the planets you have bitten off more than you can chew and need to let go of some of your commitments. If not, everything could fail.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

In recent weeks it seemed that the harder you pushed yourself the less progress you made, but with the sun now moving through the most dynamic area of your chart that will no longer be a problem. Go all out to be the best Cancer you can be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means enjoy a little of what you fancy over the next 48 hours but don’t indulge yourself to such an extent that you make yourself sick. And remember: Just because something feels good does not mean it will be good for you in the long term.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more you show patience with people who do not think or act as fast as you the more good things will come to you personally. Someone you are nice to today will go out of their way to be nice to you over the next few weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to junk those feelings of regret and remorse you have been carrying around with you for so long. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so accept that fact and move on. Tomorrow is another day – and it will be a better day too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

With the sun moving through your birth sign changes will come thick and fast, and most of them will be in your favour. However, this weekend’s Mars-Saturn link warns you must take nothing for granted. Good fortune has to be earned like everything else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It will pay you over the next 48 hours to recognize that you have certain weaknesses, because only then will you be in the right frame of mind to do something about them. No one expects you to be perfect Sag, so don’t expect it of yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can sense that something good is about to happen, but if you have really got your finger on the pulse you will also sense that not everyone wants you to have it. Avoid people who always seem to take a negative view of life’s possibilities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how stormy the patch you are currently going through you will survive – in fact you will come out many times stronger than before. What happens this week will be challenging but it will also put the smile back on your face.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Focus on something that excites you this weekend, something that makes it easy to forget all the woes and worries of the world. Now that the sun is moving through the most exciting area of your chart you can and you must cultivate a more positive outlook.

