Your daily horoscope: October 26

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Scorpio.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lot of things that used to confuse you are now coming into focus and a wider and deeper picture is beginning to emerge. At some stage over the coming 12 months that picture will transform the way you deal with the world, and you’ll be happier for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have been a bit too generous with your credit cards of late you will need to find ways to cut back on your outgoings and, if possible, claw back some of the cash you have wasted. Don’t be shy about asking for your money back.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because the full moon at the end of the week takes place in your sign you would be wise not to make any reckless moves over the next few days. That applies both to your personal life and to your professional affairs. Don’t promise what you can’t deliver.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

When Venus moves into your fellow air sign of Libra on Wednesday you should find it easier to get along with people whose manner you don’t always appreciate. You will also find creative new ways to get ahead in the world. Let your artistic light shine.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you push yourself hard over the next 24 hours you should be able to create a momentum that carries you through to the end of the week, and maybe beyond. The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart will boost your confidence too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t need to impress the people you work and do business with over the coming week – they need to impress you. If you let them know – in subtle ways – that you do not require their assistance, they will go out of their way to offer it to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are advised to keep a low profile today, but later in the week you will get the chance to shine in social settings. Travel plans could be disrupted over the next few days, so staying close to home for now should work in your favor.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With mind planet Mercury moving retrograde at the moment you cannot expect everything in your life to go smoothly. Don’t make too big a deal of setbacks and delays today or tomorrow, because it will be obvious later on they were never that important.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is your time of year and most things are going right for you. However, as Mercury is moving retrograde you have this nagging feeling that something could go wrong. Don’t worry. Even if it does go wrong to begin with, it will put itself right very soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the full moon at the end of the week falls in the well-being area of your chart you must take good care of yourself on every level – physical, mental and emotional. Are your energy levels really as high as you believe? Or is that wishful thinking?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t let other people push you around. The more they insist that you must work harder and faster the more you must insist that you will keep moving at your most comfortable speed. Remind them that it’s quality work that matters, not quantity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are smart – and few are smarter – you will focus all your attention on what means most to you in this world. That could be a person but it could just as easily be a philosophy or a belief. How you deal with life is of cosmic importance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you need to be tolerant of people whose viewpoints are very different to your own. Even if you are convinced that you are right and they are wrong you must honour their right to be different.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

