IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A change of direction is likely over the coming 12 months, either in your career or in the way you choose to look at the world. The simple fact is you have outgrown where you are and who you are, so expand your horizons in every way possible.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you are aware of the possible consequences of any actions you may be contemplating. The planets warn you won’t get away with bending the rules or cutting corners, so you must decide if the price you could be asked to pay will be worth it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You’ll think and act so fast today that even those who are on your team will find it hard to keep up with you. Later in the week you’ll be in a more reflective frame of mind, but for now push the pedal to the floor and zoom away.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Everyone and their dog will want to have their say today, but you don’t have to take any of it seriously. In fact, there will be so many voices shouting at once that nothing in particular will stick and you can quite easily block it all out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because something worked in the past does not mean it will work in the future and the sooner you recognize that fact the better. You may be asked a question you’ve heard many times before today but the answer this time could be very different.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No one would accuse you of being the cautious type but now the sun is moving through one of the more sensitive areas of your chart you must take fewer risks. There’s a fine line between being brave and being mad – make sure you know where it is!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will go out of your way to help someone in need over the next 24 hours, but don’t go so far that you end up needing assistance yourself. Keep something in reserve and make sure that the people you help are genuinely too far gone to help themselves.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It does not matter in the slightest if others are critical of your methods, the only thing that is important is that you believe in what you are doing. You must be strong physically, mentally and emotionally today. Refuse to be discouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you neglected earlier in the year will catch up with you today and this time you must deal with it properly. The good news is you are being given a second chance. The even better news is you are smart enough to take it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn you could stir up a hornet’s nest of trouble today, simply by insisting that those you deal with, both at home and at work, follow your orders without question. Have you thought of being a bit more tactful? It might make things easier.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

When dealing with problems of any kind today you are advised to take a more direct approach than usual. Don’t worry that by seizing the initiative and taking control you might hurt a loved one’s feelings. If it goes well, they’ll forgive you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must be firm with someone who seems determined to challenge your every move. Let them know right from the start that you are the one calling the shots and it’s going to stay that way. Complaining about it won’t make any difference.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A bit of reverse psychology could be hugely effective today. If there is something you desire just give others the impression that it’s the one thing you really don’t want. You will be pleasantly surprised when they force it on you!

