HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Just because so many things are going well for you now does not mean you can make less of an effort. The message of the stars on your birthday this year is that you must not get stuck in a rut, not even an enjoyable and successful one.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to feel sorry for someone who has brought their difficulties upon themselves but make an effort to help them anyway. No one is perfect and others were there for you in the past when you made some very silly mistakes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Resist the urge to get involved in other people’s personal problems, because nothing good will come of it. This is one of those occasions when all you can do is stand back and watch how the situation develops, and pray it doesn’t get out of hand.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As one of the zodiac’s more free-wheeling signs you like to come and go as you please but that may not be possible today, especially if there are tasks that need to be completed. You won’t be allowed to put them off any longer, so get busy!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your confidence is sky-high now, thanks to yesterday’s solar eclipse, and if you are smart you will keep striving and keep believing that you can be the best at what you do in life. The more dynamic you are the more good things will be attracted to you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t find it easy to get your way today, especially on the home front where loved ones will be determined to make their own decisions. The best thing you can do is leave others to their own devices and focus on your own personal needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be a bit of a workaholic by nature but this is one of those times when you must forget about your goals and watching the clock and have some no-strings-attached fun for a change. Even a Virgo needs some down time occasionally!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to keep a healthy distance from people whose negativity is designed to bring you down to their level. Find an excuse to go off on your own for a while. Fill your head with positive thoughts and maybe listen to some inspiring music too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You cannot expect everyone you interact with to be as enthusiastic about life as you are. Yesterday’s solar eclipse in your sign will have improved your mood no end but some people still can’t see what there is to smile about. You can be happy for them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to take the cares of the world on your shoulders. You don’t have to pick up the pieces every time someone you know breaks something valuable, even if it’s their own heart. Let others know they need to toughen up, and fast.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you allow negative thoughts to creep into your mind over the next 24 hours they may be impossible to get rid of this side of the weekend. Capricorn is a cardinal sign, an action sign, so chase the blues away by doing something challenging.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why are you worrying about events you have no way of controlling? It’s time to let go of your fears and act as if everything you do is destined to be a huge success. Now more than ever you need to recognize that your mind creates your reality.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are smart enough to realize you still have a lot to learn this could be a very good day indeed. Join forces with people who can teach you how to master things of a creative and professional nature. Don’t let pride hold you back.

