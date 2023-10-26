Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be forced to make some serious changes over the coming year but will welcome that because you know you won’t be able to make those changes by willpower alone. The universe is about to give you a big helping hand.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Some of your assumptions about what is right and what is wrong are likely to be challenged today and you may have to admit that you need to change your thinking a bit. But only a bit – you are still entitled to your point of view.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The approaching lunar eclipse in your sign makes this a good time to take stock of how far you have come and how far you still need to go. Don’t be downhearted if you have fallen short of your targets – you have plenty of time to put that right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There have been times of late when it felt as if your world was falling apart but now things seem a bit more relaxed and you can see that you were overreacting to what were really quite normal events. You can be a bit highly-strung at times!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are going to take possession of something you crave then you will need to offer whoever owns it at the moment something in return. What do you have that you can trade? Drive a hard bargain but make it a fair one as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing now is that you avoid wishful thinking, especially on the work front where you need to accept that you are not the only big beast in the jungle. You will achieve so much more if you make alliances rather than enemies.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets you have been spending too much time and energy on something of no real importance. Now you need to forget about it and move on to matters that will make a genuine difference to your life and to the lives of those around you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your sign has a reputation for indecision that is only partly deserved but today you can and you must get your act together and decide what you are going to do about a money matter of some kind. The longer you leave it the more it will cost you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As the lunar eclipse in your opposite sign draws closer you must make a serious effort to focus on what you have in common with other people rather than on what keeps you apart. If you look for connections you will find them quite easily.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to face up to your current predicament and stop pretending that it will set itself right if you just leave it alone. A little bit of logical thinking will go a long way between now and the weekend and is infinitely preferable to self-deception.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The approaching eclipse could make you somewhat critical of other people and their mistakes but you must not hold back from saying what you think. The important thing is that you give voice to what you believe to be true, with others’ best interests at heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s likely that you will hear something you don’t agree with over the next 24 hours but if you are smart you will stay silent and not get into an argument. Some people’s minds are so closed to reality that you will never get them to see sense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you keep your emotions under control today, tomorrow and over the weekend. If you allow your feelings to dictate your responses you could say something provocative and things could get out of hand very quickly.

