Your daily horoscope: October 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun and Venus join forces on your birthday in a way that guarantees you will be “flavour of the month” for the coming year. Don’t be afraid to take chances because most times you will succeed, and even when you fail no one will mind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You instinctively know what needs to be done and you won’t hesitate to do it. One of the great things about your birth sign is your self-belief, so you won’t care in the slightest how many people tell you that you are doing it wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have been dependent on someone in the past but you won’t need their assistance today, and you must make sure they are aware of that fact. They seem to have got it into their head that they can interfere any time they like.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You want to prove you have what it takes to compete at the highest level but watch out you don’t bite off more than you can chew. Everyone has limits, even a Gemini, and you must make sure you know what your limits are.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how many bad things may have happened in the past only good things will happen over the next few days. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart urges you to go out and have fun tonight and over the weekend.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you seem to have neglected in recent weeks will suddenly become important to you again, but don’t expect other people to just fall in with your plans, especially if you left them to it before. You’ve got some making up to do!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Venus link means you will be feelings relaxed about life in general and about affairs of the heart in particular. Don’t get so relaxed though that you do nothing– you will have a lot more fun if you are on the move.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your ruling planet Venus links with the sun today, so good news of one sort or another is sure to come your way. However, as Venus is still moving retrograde you would be wise not to take anything too seriously, including yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to do anything special today, you just have to sit back and let life come to you. With so much beneficial cosmic activity in your sign you only have to put a name to your desires to see to come true. Yes, it’s that easy!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

How much do you think you are worth – not in a financial sense but in your human value to other people? At this time of year more than most you need friends and family to remind you how much you are cherished – and they will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your personal magnetism will draw important people into your orbit today and if you are able to work together there is no limit to what you can accomplish. Gloss over any minor differences you may have – they can be safely ignored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you show willing over the next 24 hours you will not only get through a huge amount of work but will impress people in positions of power with your professionalism. They are sure to reward you generously, so make an effort to shine.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the sympathetic sign of Scorpio means you can expect good things, and good people, to come your way today and over the weekend. You will be the centre of attention for all the right reasons, and that makes a nice change!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com