Your daily horoscope: October 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are your ambitions realistic? That is the question you need to be asking on your birthday. It may in fact pay you to cut back your ambitions to the bare minimum. Have just one major goal and one or two secondary goals for times when you need some light relief.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you know what your limits are today, because if you push yourself too hard or too far you could end up in an exhausted heap! The more others ask you to do things for them the less willing you should be to actually do them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you allow personal feelings to influence your decisions today you could find you have made a serious mistake. Stay calm in all situations and make sure you deal only in cold, hard facts. That does not mean you have to be cold or hard yourself though

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be susceptible to flattery today, so make sure that when people praise you to the skies you are aware of what their motives might be. A lot of what they say may be true but don’t let your head swell too much or you may lose out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone in a position of authority believes you have what it takes to succeed, so why don’t you believe it yourself? Whatever the reason you really do need to buck up your ideas and get on with creating the new life you so often dream about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to be sensible where work-related matters are concerned. If someone with more experience than you offers advice don’t dismiss it because you think it makes you look like a novice. No one expects you to know it all, so don’t expect it of yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you ask someone to do something for you today they will do so without complaint. If you ask them to do the same thing tomorrow they will find all sorts of excuses to give it a miss. So ask them today, and get it done.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anyone who thinks they can convince you of something that is clearly untrue is fooling no one but themselves. It might be fun to pretend to go along with them for a while but don’t get pulled in too far – or you might start believing it yourself!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is a good day for dealing with people in positions of power. They won’t expect you to do anything special or to put on a show, in fact they are more likely to be impressed if you just act normally – so few people do nowadays.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are having second thoughts about something you agreed to get involved with recently those doubts are likely to increase over the next few days. It’s no big deal though – you were under no obligation to commit yourself for the long-term.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Venus is about to move into the career area of your chart you will make a serious effort to get along with all sorts of people, even those you don’t much like. Authority figures will recognize, and reward, how calmly you go about your business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s important that you trust your own thoughts and instincts today, because the planets warn there is a lot of false information being passed around. Gossip can be fun, of course, but when it’s taken to extremes it can at times be dangerous.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not agree with a friend’s opinions, in fact they may strike you as silly in the extreme, but you need to remember they have every right to express them. Have you ever wondered what other people think about some of the things you believe?

