Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Neptune link on your birthday will soften your approach to life in general and to relationships in particular, but don’t get so soft that you let people cheat you. If they try it once without any comeback they will try it again and again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s time to get rid of all that emotional junk you have been dragging around. The best way to do that is to face up to your fears, especially the fear of losing something. Such thinking is self-defeating, and maybe self-fulfilling too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your work schedule may be getting on top of you but the planets urge you to keep at it because a breakthrough of some kind is coming and after that you can take a well-earned rest. Relationships of all kinds are of prime importance too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have a lot of energy at your disposal at the moment but what are you going to do with it? There is one particular creative idea that shows a great deal of promise, so focus on that and forget about everything else for a while.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must set your sights high now. Not only is the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart but Mars will be joining it there in just a few days. With the right amount of self-belief you can go a very long way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s unlikely that you will accomplish anything worthwhile by pushing yourself to your limits today, so slow down a bit and let friends and family and work colleagues take more of the strain. You really don’t have to do everything yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun is moving through one of the most active and sociable areas of your chart, so make an effort to get out into the world and make good things happen. You’ll meet some really interesting people between now and the end of the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have reached a new level of popularity and over the next few days you will be snowed under with offers and opportunities. Just remember you don’t have to take advantage of them all. Be selective in where you choose to invest your time and energy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in your sign is a wonderful omen of success but other influences warn you need to be practical when dealing with family and financial matters. Anyone who tries to sweet talk you into parting with cash is not to be trusted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life may not be as tough as some people think it is but neither is it as easy for them as it is for you, so make allowances and don’t expect too much of partners and loved ones. Be a good example and let them follow if they can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have what it takes to rise high socially and professionally, so why are you holding back when you should be pushing ahead? Could it be you are having doubts about what you are doing? Your aims must be helpful as well as profitable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun’s journey through the career area of your chart in the next few weeks could reignite an ambition that once meant a lot to you but which has recently faded. Maybe you should give it another try. Maybe now it’s ripe for success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you thought was of major importance a short time ago now has no meaning for you at all, so cut it out of your life and make room for something better. There are so many interesting things going on in the world – don’t miss out on them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com