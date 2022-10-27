Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of mind planet Mercury on your birthday means you will be super-sure that you are on the right track and heading for glory. No doubt you are but don’t take too much for granted. Every move you make must be the result of some serious thinking.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been the sort to deny yourself the good things in life and there is no reason why you should start now. You must have one aim only today: to have as much fun as is humanly possible. Deny yourself nothing. Indulge your desires.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Leave those you work and do business with in no doubt at all that you will not put up with their unkind remarks and underhand tactics. You will be far too busy over the next 24 hours to waste time on people who are so relentlessly negative.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will get no end of social invitations between now and the weekend and you must try to find room for them all in your busy schedule. The more people you meet over the next few days the more opportunities will open up for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are a thousand and one things you want to be doing but something seems to be holding you back. Maybe it’s the knowledge, deep down, that you need to finish what has already been started before it’s safe to move on to other things.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your mind will be full of good ideas today and one of those ideas could turn out to be a truly great idea. Don’t listen to what other people say can and cannot be done – you are a Leo and Leos are capable of anything and everything.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even if you have been having a few cashflow problems of late the planets suggest you can find ways to make your money grow. When it comes to material matters no sign is as resourceful as Virgo, so think rich and you will be rich.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your confidence is at an all-time high and you have no intention of wasting time thinking too deeply about what you intend to do. Follow your instincts to the letter today and don’t be surprised if the universe gives you everything you desire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sooner or later you are going to have to make the kind of decisions that not only change your existence but transform it. Promise yourself that every future move you make will be done to satisfy your own personal needs, not the needs of other people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be concerned with the big questions today, such as “Who am I?” and “What should I be doing with my life?” Quiet your mind and listen to what your inner voice tells you. The answers that truly matter are already there on the inside.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make every effort you can to get close to people who can help further your career aims. Don’t just impress them with your drive and enthusiasm, impress them with your big ideas too. One of those ideas could lead to a major professional breakthrough.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t get in a fight with someone who disagrees with what you say in front of people in positions of power. Keep your cool and use that big brain of yours to show why you are right and they are wrong. That shouldn’t be too hard.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a sensitive side to the Pisces nature that can be both a blessing and a curse. Today it should be a blessing as it will help you work out why a loved one seems so sad. Then you can make it your business to cheer them up.

