Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Take stock of your life on every level and then make the kind of changes that are sure to improve both your relationships and your place in the world at large. It’s time to make real that vision you have of the person you’ve always wanted to be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The urge to go on a spending spree will be strong today but you must resist it. Tomorrow’s lunar eclipse in the money area of your chart could bring with it an unexpected expense, so make sure you have enough cash in reserve to pay it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The approaching eclipse in your sign will play havoc with your emotions and even if you are the most laidback Taurus alive you will inevitably get angry or tearful, or both, about something over the next few days. Deal with it then forget about it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence may take a bit of a nosedive today and over the weekend, so don’t expect too much of yourself. Find a quiet place where you can keep clear of loud and annoying people and hide away there until you feel better about life.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to get important things done today you will have to join forces with someone you don’t get along with too well. They will gladly assist you, but only if you treat them as an equal rather than someone to be ordered around.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because tomorrow’s eclipse takes place in the career area of your chart you can expect to be challenged by someone on the work front. You must not back down, of course, but neither must you be so aggressive that it becomes a fight to the death.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not enjoy being the focus of attention but the eyes of the world will be on you today, so be on your best behavior and make sure you give nothing less than 100 per cent. Being in the limelight doesn’t have to be a horrible experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Tighten your belt and stop spending money as if it is going out of fashion. That is the message of the stars today and if you heed it you may have enough cash in your pocket to wine and dine a loved one in style next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity from your sign to your opposite sign could make the next two or three days a bit of a challenge. Stay calm and don’t let what other people say affect you in any significant way. There is nothing they can do to actually hurt you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Although the approaching lunar eclipse may bring unsettling news of one sort or another there will also be a silver lining in that you will finally know where you stand and can then do something about it. A week from now everything will be settled.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is important that you expect great things of yourself but it is also important that you know your limits and don’t go beyond them to such an extent that failure becomes inevitable. A realistic appraisal of your ambitions is a must today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What occurs today will test your faith in certain people and a parting of the ways may be necessary. The good news is that by ending one special relationship you will make room for an even more special relationship to take its place, which it will very soon.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Travel and social plans will inevitably be disrupted over the next few days, so try not to commit to anything you don’t know for sure you will be able to honour. Tell friends and loved ones that you intend to play things by ear for a while.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com