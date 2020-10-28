Your daily horoscope: October 28

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your heart and your head will battle constantly over the coming year, and there may be no clear winner. If in doubt which direction to take remember that the voice which really counts is the one that comes from deep within. Your conscience always knows best.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever disagreements you may have had with partners and loved ones you can put them behind you now. As Venus moves into the relationship area of your chart little differences will no longer matter so much. It’s what you have in common that counts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This may be a busy time for you but you can make things easier for yourself by not taking everything quite so seriously. You can and you will get plenty done today, but that sense of panic you’ve been feeling should now start to fade.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the most creative area of your chart today, so if you feel the urge to do something artistic don’t hold back – follow your muse and see where it takes you. Suddenly, out of nowhere, opportunities to shine will arrive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is an excellent time for anything connected to your home and family. Let those you really care about know that no matter what may have happened in the past as far as you are concerned it is now all forgotten. Never hold grudges against those you love.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Trust your instincts and let them guide you in new directions. No matter where you go or what you do over the next 24 hours the universe will smooth your path and introduce you to some truly lovely human beings. And they’ll think you’re lovely too!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can learn a lot from someone you meet socially today, and if there is anything of a financial or business nature you want to discuss with them they will happily give you some really good advice. If they are successful it means you can be successful too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, moves into your birth sign today, so the best Libra qualities will come to the fore. No matter how challenging events may be over the next few days you will deal with them all with a minimum of fuss. What’s to get angry about?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may find it hard to trust people today but what’s the alternative? As mind planet Mercury moves out of your sign and back into the most sensitive area of your chart your suspicions are sure to be aroused – and there is sure to be nothing in them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter what hardships you face today they will be easier to bear if you get together with friends and have a good time. You don’t have to run away from your troubles but you do have to view them as the minor irritations they really are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you will get more out of life if you stop treating it as such a struggle. Despite what it may look like at times, not everyone wants to be your enemy. When it comes to friends you are in fact blessed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Positive thinking is a must over the next few days, especially if you find yourself grappling with situations that are new to you. Act as if you cannot fail. Give others the impression that you are on top of the job. Remarkably, you will be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why are some people so critical? It’s because they envy your ability to breeze through life avoiding the kind of dramas they can’t seem to shake. Tell them what your secret is. Tell them being nice to everyone means the universe is always nice to you.

