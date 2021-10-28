Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Jupiter link on your birthday urges you to think only good things this year, both of yourself and other people. Give your mind’s eye permission to soar and try to see what is going on around you from a higher perspective. It does actually make sense.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t have to push too hard to get your way today – others will respond well to a bit of gentle persuasion. You may not be the sort to avoid confrontation but that does not mean you have to seek it out every chance you get.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are who you are for a reason and anyone who suggests you should change your ways must be told to mind their own business. Both at home and at work the only vision that matters is the clear-sighted one you have of yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Venus moving through the partnership area of your chart relationship problems won’t be so much of an issue now. No matter how many harsh words have been flying about they will be easily forgotten by everyone concerned. Forgive and forget and move on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Everyday activities that require a large input of physical energy should be kept to the absolute minimum over the next 24 hours. If there are any heavy-lifting jobs to be done either get someone to help you out or postpone them until another day.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is still an extremely positive time for you, with both creative activities and affairs of the heart under excellent stars. With that fact in mind don’t hold back in any way – give the people and the activities that really matter to you your full attention.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

All you have to do to get a relationship back on track is to admit that you overreacted and would like to see things return to how they were before. Don’t think of it as backing down, think of it as a sensible investment in your future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are on the move today you can expect to encounter some really fun people. This is a great time for social activities of all kinds but especially those that combine things of a romantic and artistic nature. You could meet the love of your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try to take a more relaxed approach to money and business matters over the next 24 hours. That does not mean you should splash the cash here, there and everywhere but lighten up a bit about what you own, what you earn – and what you spend!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take life as it comes today and don’t set yourself targets that are difficult to reach – in fact, don’t set yourself targets at all. Jupiter’s positive influence means the universe has your back, so why make a big effort when you don’t have to?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be in a generous mood today, perhaps more so than is wise. With Venus in the most sensitive area of your chart linked to Jupiter you will want to do something for those who are down on their luck. But don’t give it all away!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Jupiter in your sign is a positive influence by itself, but linked with Venus, planet of material and emotional values, almost everything you touch will turn to gold. Aim high and believe that all things are possible – because they are, for you at least.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think you can get away with just about anything, and maybe you can, but it would still be unwise to throw caution to the wind and take foolish risks. You will gain more by maintaining a sensible balance between confidence and caution.

