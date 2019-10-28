Your daily horoscope: October 28

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can fix your vision on a single aim or ambition over the coming year then there really is no limit to how high you can climb. What is the one thing that would transform your life from “good” to “great”? Make that one thing your guiding star.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be ruthless today, both with yourself and with other people. You may want to be friendly with certain individuals but if they are in the way of your ambitions then you must brush them aside. If you don’t, your efforts could fall short of expectations.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Yes, to an extent you will have to dance to someone else’s tune today, but no, that does not mean you won’t have a say in what takes place. Your voice is as important as anyone else’s, and your friends and work colleagues instinctively know this.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will get the chance to make a good impression on the work front today and you must seize it with both hands. The planets warn if you hesitate for even a moment a rival could nip in and get ahead of you in the race to move up.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Under no circumstances should you back away from your needs and desires today. A new moon in your fellow water sign of Scorpio means you don’t need to make deals to succeed – on the contrary, you will do so much better if you go it alone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter what you had planned to do over the next 24 hours, if loved ones and relatives want to do something different you would be wise to accommodate their needs. Just this once, let them decide which games you are going to play.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must speak up and say your piece. A few people may not like your loud and overly assertive manner but you can afford to ignore them because those who really matter will be impressed by your get up and go. So get up and shout!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are some strong emotions at play in your world at the moment and today’s new moon will bring them into focus. Remember, just because someone is acting crazy does not necessarily mean they are crazy. Maybe it’s just an act to fool you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Any day can be a new beginning and the new moon in your sign makes this the day you can, if you wish, start again with a clean conscience and a blank slate. Listen to what your inner voice is trying to tell you – then act on it decisively.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to shun the limelight but a new moon in the most secretive area of your chart means you may prefer to stay in the shadows today. From there you can work out what’s really going on, as opposed to what others claim is going on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you make an effort to communicate with someone you don’t always get along with you may be surprised to discover that you actually have a lot in common. Your outlook on life is similar but you tend to express it in different ways, that’s all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not give in to pressure today, especially on the work front and especially when dealing with people who have the power and influence to make life tough for you. They will respect you more if you stand tall and stand up to them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have been thinking about moving on from your present environment then you can take that to another level today by actually looking around for somewhere else to stay. A change is as good as a rest, so don’t be afraid to walk on and walk far.

