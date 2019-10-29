Your daily horoscope: October 29

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Neptune link on your birthday suggests you will be attracted to areas that are in some way out of the ordinary. Your search for meaning could take you in some interesting directions, but don’t switch off from real life altogether!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Some seriously good news is coming your way, but if you continue in your present negative frame of mind you may miss it completely. Things are rarely as bad as they seem Aries, so snap out of it and get a smile back on your face.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An opportunity to move up in the world will land in your lap over the next few days but you may be reluctant to take advantage of it. Why? Yes, of course, you will have to make certain compromises, but they will be more than worth it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What is it that inspires you the most? So why are you not doing it? The message of the stars today Gemini is that you can and you must follow your dream, even if it takes you down some rather strange roads over the next few weeks.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find yourself in the kind of situation that demands you take charge. You may not want to take on any more responsibility but the universe is insisting that you step up to the plate. Only you can do the kind of job that needs to be done.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are clear in your own mind about what is right and what is wrong then all you have to do is act on that belief. Others will try to oppose you, of course, but they won’t succeed. When a Leo goes for it, they get it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You know what needs to be done, so break free of the restrictions that other people have placed on you and become the kind of mover and shaker who makes a genuine difference in the world. You’re not a spectator, you’re a leader.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t listen to those who say you must get their approval for what you are planning, because you don’t. If you decide to follow a certain course of action there is nothing they can do about it. Follow your instincts and get it done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have to deal with someone you don’t much like or respect today, but you must not let your animosity toward them show. The simple fact is you are going to need their assistance, so put on an act and pretend that you like them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The world will look a brighter, friendlier place today – or at least the part of it that you inhabit will. If you want your positive mood to last to the end of the week it might be wise not to spend too much time watching the news!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Why is your sixth sense nagging at you that you might have got something wrong? Most likely it’s because you have and the part of you that recognizes that fact is trying to relay that information to your everyday mind. Listen and learn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in Scorpio at this time of year encourages you to get serious about what you do in the world, both in your job or career and in your wider social activities. The efforts you make now will pay off big time before the end of the year.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make sure friends and family members can hear what you are saying and make sure they know what it is you expect of them. Neptune, your ruler, can sometimes make communication a bit fuzzy, so spell it out for them every step of the way.

