Your daily horoscope: October 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more confidently you approach what you have to do, both at home and at work, the more you can expect great things to occur. In a very true sense you create your own reality, so be positive, be passionate, and be prepared for some serious success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It might be tempting to bring some fun back into your life by spending lots of money but that can only be a short-term solution. If you want to feel better about yourself you need to dig deep and find the cause of your current state of mind.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will thoroughly deserve what you gain over the next 24 hours, and you should gain a lot. Not everyone will agree that your good fortune is merited but that’s simply because they are jealous. Good things come to good people, it’s as simple as that.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t bet against the odds today, not even if you receive a red-hot tip from someone you trust. Not only is there is no guarantee that your wager will pay off but the planets warn that one loss could lead to another. Keep your cash in your pocket.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you gain from someone else’s loss today you will, of course, feel bad about it but the fact is it was destined to happen. Everyone has their good days and their bad days and this is definitely one of your better days – so enjoy it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Not everyone is out to get you Leo, so stop being so defensive. If someone tries to do you a favour today don’t assume they are really aiming to cheat you, because they’re not. There are still plenty of genuinely pleasant people left in the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You really do need to adopt a more positive outlook on life. If you carry on fearing the worst then, inevitably, your negative outlook will attract negative events. Be positive today, and every day from now on, in everything you think, say and do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter what tragic tales you may hear from other people you don’t need to believe that it’s all doom and gloom. In fact, with Venus moving through your sign not only is your own outlook bright but you can help brighten up other people’s lives as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you put a bit more effort into what you are working on you may be surprised to find that it’s not such a chore after all. You will also impress colleagues and employers with your positive outlook and your dedication to duty. Rewards will follow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A few weeks from now you will look back and wonder why you got so worked up about things that hardly matter. Or, you could stop worrying about them right now and enjoy all the good things the universe is sending your way. It’s your choice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more someone tries to put you down the more certain you can be that you are now on the right track. The only reason they are so worked up about what you are doing is because they know they cannot compete. So do it even more!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is something you have always wanted to do but never quite got around to and that is the something you must focus on now. If you make a serious attempt to master your passion you may find it comes a lot easier than you expected.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be less inclined to worry about your long-term money situation now that Venus is moving through the area of your chart that governs investments and business matters. But don’t get so laid-back about your finances that you start spending too much again.

