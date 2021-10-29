Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can learn to be a bit more flexible in the way you deal with colleagues you will go far over the coming 12 months. By all means stay true to your principles but recognize that other people’s principles, while sometimes very different, are equally valid.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A long-running financial issue needs to be resolved and over the next few days you will find the energy and the enthusiasm to finally deal with it. Looking back in a few weeks time you will realize it was not nearly as worrisome as you feared.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens today and over the weekend will put the smile back on your face – and if there’s a smile there already it will be a lot broader come the start of next week. Even in situations where you are challenged you’ll find reasons to be cheerful.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is the ideal time to get stuck in to that backlog of jobs you have allowed to build up. Cosmic activity in and around the work area of your chart will give you the get up and go that for a while appeared to have got up and gone.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart urges you to think big and act big, and when Mars joins it tomorrow you’ll start to believe in yourself again. Some people may try to rain on your parade but a sturdy umbrella should keep them at bay.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everyone makes a mistake once in a while – yes, even a Leo – so stop worrying that you have damaged your reputation and make up for your error today. If you have offended a loved one a simple apology, plus a kiss, will make things right again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry too much if you have found it hard to get your ideas across of late because your communication skills will come back to you today and over the weekend. Let everyone know what you are thinking. Some of your thoughts are rather special.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Whatever you want in life can be yours, IF you have a clear vision of what you desire, and IF you put in the hard yards to make it your own. Your sign has an undeserved reputation for laziness and now would be a good time to disprove it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your confidence is already high but over the next few days it will go through the roof and head for the stars. Someone is sure to try to burst your bubble – they don’t like seeing you this happy – but you’ll have no time for doom and gloom warnings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to stand back from your life a bit and take stock of where you have been, where you are now and where you want to be in the future. The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart means it’s time to get serious about your dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Under no circumstances agree to accept second best. You have what it takes to be No. 1 and the universe will send you all the opportunities you need to prove yourself. Just remember you don’t have to do it all on your own. Get friends to help you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t much care if you are popular or not but over the next few days you will attract a great deal of applause. Your standing with people in positions of power has never been higher, so don’t disappoint them – be extraordinary in everything you do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you are the sort of Pisces who prefers to avoid the limelight you now have no choice but to show your face to the world. The reason people want to see more of you is because they admire you so much. To them you’re a star.

