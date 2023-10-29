Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday will sharpen your mind to such an extent that everyone will be amazed by how quickly and how often you come up with the right answers. Use that ability to solve problems for others as well as yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you try too hard to disguise your plans you are sure to draw even more attention to yourself, so act as if you have nothing to hide and be open with others without revealing too much. Put on an act and make it a good one.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If the lunar eclipse failed to bring a relationship issue to a head you can be sure that what occurs over the next few days most certainly will. Defend your own needs at all times but recognize that loved ones have needs as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can, if you wish, rant and rave and cause a scene and, who knows, something good may come of it, but you will achieve more in the long-term if you stay calm and use reason rather than bring yourself down to others’ irrational level.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you find yourself getting upset over the kind of things that usually don’t bother you at all it may be a sign that you need to give your emotions time to heal. You’ve been through a lot of late, so don’t be too hard on yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You cannot just ignore facts and figures that don’t fit with what you believe. Well, you can, but they will come back to bite you at some point in the future. Face up to what is going on in your world – it’s not nearly as bad as you fear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s about time you had a clear out of all the things, and maybe one or two people as well, that have been cluttering up your life for so long. Identify who, and what, they are and get rid of them once and for all. Be ruthless.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may want to stay in the good books of your employer or some other important person but don’t just say what you think they want to hear. They will be much more impressed if you tell it like it is with only a minimum of sugar coating.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you allow yourself to believe that time is running out then you may be inclined to rush a job that should be approached at a more sedate pace. With so much cosmic activity in your sign you actually have all the time in the world, so why rush?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can, if you wish, act purely for your own pleasure over the next few days but the planets warn if you do it could lead to some serious bad vibes both at home and at work. Make your own pleasure other people’s pleasure too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your confidence may be soaring now but you still need to take care, especially when dealing with people whose outlook does not reflect your own. Remember, it’s not about one being right and the other being wrong, it’s about being different.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It is of the utmost importance that while you are striving to realize your own dreams you do not tread all over other people’s dreams. Be extra careful what you say over the next few days as you can be unnecessarily harsh at times.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you allow friends and colleagues and family members to take care of the small stuff the more time you will have to focus on the bigger picture. You are not a trivial person so don’t waste time on trivial things.

