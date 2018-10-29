Your daily horoscope: October 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to stop thinking that you have to plan everything out in great detail. The message of your birthday chart is that you will do better – much better, in fact – if you keep your aims vague and take each day as it comes. Let the universe guide you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that nothing can go wrong for you now because the planets warn there are still a few obstacles up ahead that you will need to get past. Keep your eyes and ears open over the next few days.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Before you make your next move you must ask the people you are closest to emotionally what they think about what you are planning to do. If they are in any way negative about it you must ask them why. Their input could be priceless.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry too much if you do not get the support you were hoping for over the next three or four days because you are quite capable of doing what has to be done on your own. You don’t need other people’s approval – only your own!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Check and then check again is the message of the stars for you as the new week begins. It may seem as if something you are working on is going according to plan but could there be something you have missed, something that might cause problems?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to give up on something that is not working out the way you expected but you must stick with it a while longer. Put it on the back burner for a few days and give your mind time to come up with a solution.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make allowances for those who do not share your sense of adventure. Everyone is different and everyone has their own path to take through life. If your paths converge over the next few days, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s great too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Every now and then you throw caution to the wind and that seems to be the kind of mood you are in at the moment. Just be careful you are not more reckless than courageous, because if you go too far it could end in tears.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will receive some kind of offer today and you will be reluctant to turn it down. But turn it down you must because the planets warn if it sounds too good to be true then it most likely is. Listen to what your inner voice tells you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep your schemes and dreams to yourself over the next two or three days, because if the wrong person gets to hear what you are planning they may try to steal your ideas or sabotage your efforts. Not everyone wants to see you succeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone has done you a favour then you should find a way to repay them over the next few days. However, if you have done a good deed for someone else, you must not expect to get something back in return. Generosity is its own reward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t get hot under the collar if a friend tries to remind you that you are only human and that you have faults like everyone else. It’s true after all, and they are only trying to save you from making a fool of yourself. You should thank them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

More than anything else over the coming week you must strive to avoid doing things that, if they go wrong, could have an adverse effect on your reputation. What other people think of you matters, though not as much as what you think of yourself.

