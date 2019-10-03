Your daily horoscope: October 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Each new day will bring opportunities to prove yourself, so if any one day fails to live up to expectations just put it to bed and start again at sunrise. If you can learn to live in the moment then the moments of your life will be amazing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As from today you should find it easier to understand why certain people have been acting in strange and unpredictable ways. If money is a factor in their thinking you must remind them that what is good for you is also good for them. It may even be true.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are about to move into a more positive phase but that doesn’t mean you can just do as you please. In fact, the planets warn you will only get what you want if others get what they want as well, so make sure it’s win-win.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars today is that you need to pay more attention to your health, be it physical, mental or emotional. Most likely there is nothing to worry about but if you have been pushing yourself to extremes you may need to slow down a bit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are only a few weeks away from one of the best times of the year, so start thinking about what creative activities you want to do more of. The sooner you make plans the sooner you will be living what was previously no more than a dream.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you have been longing to do but never quite got around to for one reason or another, now is the time to give it a go. Forget about what others expect you to take care of – do something purely for your own enjoyment today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are confronted by facts and figures that don’t make sense today you must act on the assumption that someone is up to no good It’s a sad fact of life that not everyone is as trustworthy as they should be, so watch your back – and your wallet!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If there is something you have been working on that is still not close to completion you should know that there is just enough time to get it done. If you don’t get busy on it today though you’ll have to accept that it may never be finished.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mercury, planet of the mind, moves into your sign today, and Pluto, your ruler, ends its retrograde phase, so not only will you be thinking straight for a change but you will be in the mood to get things done as well. You’re an unstoppable force.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to worry for no good reason but the entry of mind planet Mercury into the most sensitive area of your chart today may bring with it a few wild imaginings. Remember, each and every one of them is a product of your fears, nothing more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to move up on the work front you will need to learn how to get along with people you don’t much like or respect. The thing to remember Capricorn is that compromise is not a dirty word. Meet others halfway when you have to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Mercury, planet of the mind, crosses the midheaven angle of your chart today your goals in life will come into sharper focus and the question you will be asking yourself is “Am I moving closer to my dream.?” If you’re not, then make adjustments.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you are the kind of Pisces who is timid by nature the entry of Mercury into one of the more dynamic areas of your chart today will encourage you to be more open about your aims and more outspoken about your views. About time too!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com