Your daily horoscope: October 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How much do you want success? Is it just a vague feeling or is it a raging passion? The message of your birthday chart is that if you truly desire to reach the top you must give your all over the coming year – and then keep on giving after that.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There will be some amazing developments over the next few days, the kind that demand you take notice and respond quickly and decisively. On the work front especially you must expect to be put to the test. Have you got what it takes? Of course you have!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone, least of all to those you know little about and who probably know even less about you. Do what feels right to you on a gut level, carry on doing it, and do it so well that no one can fault you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try to work with people you don’t always get along with this weekend. It may be that a clash of personalities is inevitable but what isn’t inevitable is how it affects you. Relationships can be made to work if, for both of you, there is something at stake.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t be too concerned if you are finding it hard to get along with loved ones at the moment. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign has been muddying waters for some time but from this weekend things should begin to get a little clearer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure partners and relatives know how much you care for them. No matter how busy your work schedule may be you must find time to do things with those you have the deepest feelings for. Don’t keep putting it off until “tomorrow” – do it today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence will get a major boost this weekend, not from any one particular event but from a general feeling that the worst is now past and that from here on in you are in control of your destiny again. Who knows, it may even be true!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may like to think that you are on top of events but it’s only partially true, and what occurs this weekend will remind you that the unexpected is never far away. Stay sharp and be wary of what might be lurking round the next corner.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be on the move. You need to be doing things that challenge both your body and your mind. The planets warn if you stay in one place for too long you could miss out on an opportunity to improve yourself. See how far you can go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be determined to show the world what you can do but don’t just throw yourself at challenges without any thought. Sometimes you can smash through obstacles with brute force, but not this time. This time you need to be smart as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto, planet of hidden things, is coming to the end of its retrograde phase. What that means, in plain language, is that you will no longer be able to disguise your aims and ambitions. As from this weekend everything you do must be in the open.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means help someone in their hour of need, but make sure they are not just using you because they know you feel sorry for them. Whatever their hard-luck story may be, make it your business to ask questions. The real story could be something completely different.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone you are not sure you can trust offers you a fantastic deal over the next 48 hours don’t turn it down without checking it out. It could well be the case that on this occasion they are being honest with you, so give it a second look.

