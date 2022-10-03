Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must not allow anything to hold you back this year. Your birthday chart indicates that your opportunities will be almost unlimited, so start thinking about what you would like to accomplish, then put everything – body, mind and emotions – into getting it done.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are at a crossroads as far as a creative project is concerned and must decide whether to push on with it or focus on other areas. Think carefully. Having invested so much time and energy in it why would you want to just junk it?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your workload is likely to increase dramatically later in the week, so don’t exhaust yourself now. Get through your chores as best you can and get others to help you rather than trying to do it all on your own. Don’t put yourself under pressure.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you deal with a feud that has dragged on too long. There are so many more useful things you could be doing now, so don’t waste your precious time on the kind of people you will never respect.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not feel much in the mood for work today but that’s okay. The planets warn that even if you force yourself to do what others expect of you it’s unlikely you will get much enjoyment from it. Find an excuse to ease off for a bit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to hold back from taking risks but you’ve got this idea in your head that if you don’t play safe disaster could be the result. That’s simply not true. You’re a Leo and Leos are at their best when putting themselves to the test.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t start the week worrying about things you have no way of changing. According to the planets what you fear now is the one thing that is least likely to happen, so be brave and tackle challenges head-on. You will do very well indeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are by far the brightest star in the cosmos at the moment, so make sure you put on a show and make sure you get well rewarded for it. You may not perfect – who on earth is? – but your efforts will be close to perfection this week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point waving your fist at the sky and complaining that you don’t get the breaks. At this time of year it may seem as if life is conspiring against you but deep down you know that’s not true. A positive attitude is a must today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to have taken a dislike to someone in your social circle of late but what occurs today will force you to admit that your opinion of them is wholly irrational. Give them a chance to speak for themselves. What they say will impress you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An offer of some kind may be tempting but can you believe the promises that are being made? The planets warn you need to take care today, especially when dealing with people who are likely to get more from a partnership than you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

To prevent an already difficult relationship getting out of hand you must remind yourself that it is simply not possible to get along with everyone. Someone you work with may not be your kind of person but that does not mean they are evil!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you say the wrong thing today you could spend the next few days desperately trying to unsay it, so think before you speak and, if you can’t find something nice to say, maybe don’t speak at all. Silence may not be golden but it’s certainly safe!

